Beloved Charlotte bodega “Common Market” expands to Durham

Common Market is heading to Durham this fall to open its fifth location.

What’s happening: The beloved Charlotte bodega is branching out to the Triangle, planting its flag at 1821 Green Street in Durham, just off 9th Street. Hood Architecture oversaw the renovation of the 5,000-square-foot space.

Context: Common Market , which opened in 2002, has three locations in Charlotte and one in Rock Hill.

Why it matters: Common Market is one of the best things about Charlotte.

What to expect: Step back in time to a 1950s gas station exterior with metal siding and signature red and black signage. It’ll feel like the neighborhood’s living room, much like its other locations. Inside, there will be a large basement and rooftop skylight.

It’s a new location, but it’s still Common Market, so there will be deli favorites, coffee, craft beer and wine at prices that won’t make your wallet cry.

There will be indoor and outdoor seating, and the space will be open daily.

You can also expect pop-ups and partnerships with local coffee roasters as they’ve done in Charlotte.

What they’re saying: “As a Raleigh native, I’ve been eager to get back, to bring The Common Market to the Triangle’s rich food scene and vibrant community,” owner Graham Worth, who developed the real estate alongside Common Market, said in a statement.

He joined the Common Market team in 2016.

My thought bubble: Common Market’s old South End location, which is now a shiny tower at the corner of Camden Road and South Tryon Street, was the first place I took my parents when they came to visit. Dad loved the coffee and mom loved breakfast.

The bottom line: Memories are made at Common Market. Cherish them.

