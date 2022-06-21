ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Weezer books five-night Broadway residency this fall for new ‘SZNZ’ project

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Weezer is headed to Broadway.

The pop punk band will stage a five-night residency on Broadway this fall tied to its new “SZNZ” project, four EPs each corresponding to a different season, the group announced Tuesday.

The weeklong residency, set for the Broadway Theatre, will run from Sept. 13 through 18, with Weezer playing one “season” per night, along with “a unique set of Weezer classics, many of which have not been played in years.”

On the final night, the band will mix “all the songs from SZNZ and Weezer fan favorites from the previous four nights.”

The first EP in the release, “Spring,” premiered in March and “Summer” dropped Monday. “Autumn” and “Winter” are still to come.

Weezer, made up of Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell, Scott Shriner and Pat Wilson, formed in the early ‘90s and has sold more than 10 million copies of its 15 albums, which include hits like “Buddy Holly,” “Island in the Sun,” “Beverly Hills,” “Pork and Beans” and a cover of Toto’s “Africa.”

The band’s “Hella Mega Tour,” alongside Fall Out Boy and Green Day, was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and wrapped in the U.S. in September.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Alton Mason Danced His Way to His Acting Debut in ‘Elvis’

Click here to read the full article. Alton Mason has just returned home to Arizona from Cannes, his third time at the festival (thanks to amfAR parties) but his first as an actor in one of the festival’s films. Mason, the 24-year-old top model, is making his film debut in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” in which he plays Little Richard, a role he landed after Luhrmann was transfixed by watching Mason dance at a GQ after party in Australia. “Listen, God don’t play about me,” Mason says about his fortune.More from WWDAfter a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy