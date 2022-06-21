GAC Family Announces ‘Great American Christmas in July’ Event Hosted by Jen Lilley

Click here to read the full article.

GAC Family is bringing some holiday cheer to summer time.

On Tuesday, the network announced that Jen Lilly, who starred in “Royally Wrapped for Christmas” last holiday season, will host the network’s first-ever “Great American Christmas in July” programming event.

Kicking off on Saturday, July 2, GAC Media will feature 24/7 Christmas movies throughout Fourth of July weekend. In addition to replaying GAC Family’s original Christmas movies, the event will include first look previews of all-new holiday films planned for Great American Christmas in 2022.

“Great American Christmas in July” will include encores of “Christmas Time Is Here,” “The Great Christmas Switch,” “A Christmas Star,” “Jingle Bell Princess,” “A Kindhearted Christmas,” “A Christmas Miracle for Daisy,” “Royally Wrapped for Christmas,” “Joy for Christmas,” “A Lot Like Christmas,” “Angel Falls Christmas” and “Much Ado About Christmas.” Holiday movie fan-favorites “Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle,” “Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle,” “A Cinderella Christmas” and “A Match Made at Christmas” will also air.

The network previously announced that their holiday programming franchise, “Great American Christmas,” will return with a new slate of original holiday movies beginning on October 28.

GAC Media is one of many celebrating the holidays through the sunshine, as Crown Media Family Networks recently announced their “Christmas in July” rollout, beginning on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Friday, June 24 and running through Thursday, June 30.

Hallmark Channel will begin their content on July 1 with daily movie marathons from 10 a.m. to midnight for the entire month of July. This will include three original movies, “My Grown-Up Christmas List” on July 9; “Campfire Christmas” on July 16; and “Christmas in Toyland” on July 23.