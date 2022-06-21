Seattle Seahawks ‘hopeful’ on DK Metcalf contract extension, talks expected in July
The Seattle Seahawks are entering their first year of a rebuild, but the franchise views wide receiver DK Metcalf as an integral part of its future and wants to get a contract extension done this summer.
Metcalf, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. While Seattle is protected by the security of a potential franchise tag next offseason, preventing him from becoming a free agent, the front office wants to avoid that undesirable outcome.
The 24-year-old wideout isn’t going to make things easy. He skipped the mandatory minicamp , accepting the required fines for any unexcused absences from summer practices. While the decision might have surprised the Seahawks, it hasn’t influenced their desire to sign him long-term.
- DK Metcalf stats (career): 3,170 receiving yards, 29 touchdowns, 150 first downs in 49 games
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Settle remains hopeful that it can get a contract extension with Metcalf done this summer and talks will be revisited around training camp.Also Read:
It’s a positive sign that Metcalf is still talking to some team officials. Any rift between the two sides would be dangerous to the relationship’s long-term health. Fortunately, Metcalf wants to remain in Seattle and it appears there is mutual interest.
Of course, it won’t be cheap to re-sign him. The A.J. Brown contract (four years, $100 million) sets a starting point at $25 million per season on any contract extension. If the Seahawks aren’t willing to meet that asking price, then Metcalf could become a trade candidate.Also Read:
