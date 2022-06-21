ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Seahawks ‘hopeful’ on DK Metcalf contract extension, talks expected in July

By Matt Johnson
 2 days ago

The Seattle Seahawks are entering their first year of a rebuild, but the franchise views wide receiver DK Metcalf as an integral part of its future and wants to get a contract extension done this summer.

Metcalf, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. While Seattle is protected by the security of a potential franchise tag next offseason, preventing him from becoming a free agent, the front office wants to avoid that undesirable outcome.

The 24-year-old wideout isn’t going to make things easy. He skipped the mandatory minicamp , accepting the required fines for any unexcused absences from summer practices. While the decision might have surprised the Seahawks, it hasn’t influenced their desire to sign him long-term.

  • DK Metcalf stats (career): 3,170 receiving yards, 29 touchdowns, 150 first downs in 49 games

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Settle remains hopeful that it can get a contract extension with Metcalf done this summer and talks will be revisited around training camp.

“The Seahawks are hopeful that they can get a deal done with DK Metcalf, who is also entering the final year of his deal. They probably will wait until around training camp to heat that up. That’s what happened with Jamal Adams, their high-profile free agent from last year. So, I’m told Metcalf has been in touch with some people in Seattle, there’s no bad blood despite him missing minicamp last week. It’s really just the cost of doing business at a high level and they’re hopeful that they can get that to the finish line.”

Jeremy Fowler on DK Metcalf (H/T Bleacher Report )
It’s a positive sign that Metcalf is still talking to some team officials. Any rift between the two sides would be dangerous to the relationship’s long-term health. Fortunately, Metcalf wants to remain in Seattle and it appears there is mutual interest.

Of course, it won’t be cheap to re-sign him. The A.J. Brown contract (four years, $100 million) sets a starting point at $25 million per season on any contract extension. If the Seahawks aren’t willing to meet that asking price, then Metcalf could become a trade candidate.

