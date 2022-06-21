The Title IX Torch Carriers

Motivated by former generations and bolstered by their own athletic triumphs, these nine leaders are today’s inspiring, influential voices advancing the women’s equality efforts that the 1972 statute set in motion.

Today’s Title IX Leaders

Allyson Felix, Track and Field Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

A five-time Olympian and the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history, Felix is also spearheading the fight for maternity rights. After sharing her own experience with pregnancy discrimination with former sponsor Nike, the 36-year-old mom founded Saysh, a women-first athletic brand that pioneered a new policy allowing people to swap shoes should their foot size change while pregnant. Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Kim Woozy, Director, Skate Like a Girl Brandon Ruffin/Sports Illustrated

A leader in the mission to advance women’s equality in action sports, Woozy helped advocate for California’s Equal Pay for Equal Play bill—which was signed into law in 2019 and requires equal prize money for all state competitions—and currently teaches leadership and social justice through the sport of skateboarding. Brandon Ruffin/Sports Illustrated

Blake Bolden, Scout, Los Angeles Kings Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Bolden became the first Black woman to play professional hockey, in 2015, and the NHL’s second female scout, in ’20. The 31-year-old barrier-breaker is passionate about diversifying the predominantly white sport on all levels. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Sedona Prince, Oregon women’s basketball

The 6' 7" forward is internet famous for her viral TikTok video at the 2021 NCAA tournament that spurred a gender equity review in college basketball and changes to the women’s event. Now, as she enters her senior season, she’s at the forefront of the equality conversation.

Olivia Moultrie, Portland Thorns FC

After winning a lawsuit disputing the NWSL’s age rule, the 15-year-old phenom became the league’s youngest player. Now 16, the Wilsonville, Ore., native is leading a new generation of young, elite athletes who are challenging women’s sporting bodies to evolve their eligibility rules.

Clarissa Chun, Iowa women’s wrestling coach In 1998, Hawaii created the nation’s first girls wrestling high school state championships, and 17-year-old Chun won the title. In November 2021, the Olympic bronze medalist was named the coach at Iowa, the first Power 5 school to add women’s wrestling as a varsity program. Todd Rosenberg/Sports Illustrated

Ifeoma Onumonu, NJ/NY Gotham FC LEBRECHTMEDIA/Sports Illustrated

Entering her sixth pro season, the 28-year-old forward is cofounder of the NWSL’s Black Women’s Players Collective, which works to increase the image, value and representation of Black women and girls, both in soccer and generally as athletes and leaders. LEBRECHTMEDIA/Sports Illustrated

Angela Ruggiero, Co-founder and CEO of Sports Innovation Lab A four-time Olympian and 1998 hockey gold medalist, Ruggiero is a champion for equality in sports. The 42-year-old heads up a sports market research firm called the Sports Innovation Lab, which recently launched a data-driven campaign aimed at generating investment

in women’s sports. Billie Weiss/Sports Illustrated

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky Brian Lowe/Sports Illustrated

A two-time WNBA champ, the first woman featured on the NBA2K cover and a college basketball and NBA studio analyst, the 36-year-old is a trailblazer on many levels. She’s also a powerful advocate for women’s sports, a passion that was first ignited while playing under coach Pat Summitt at Tennessee. Brian Lowe/Sports Illustrated

