ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Woman gives birth on toilet after thinking that she needed a poo

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A woman was left completely shocked as she gave birth on the toilet after thinking she just needed to poo.

Pregnancy is usually accompanied by a whole host of signs including nausea, cravings, swelling and most notably, a large bump.

But for one woman, the first time she knew she was pregnant was when she gave birth to a baby while on the toilet.

Jess Davis had no clue she was pregnant and went to the toilet thinking she just needed to use the bathroom. It ended with her having given birth to a baby.

A pregnancy like this, where the woman doesn’t know she’s expecting, is referred to as a cryptic pregnancy.

Davis posted about the shocking experience on TikTok where the video has been viewed more than 5.7 million times.

In the clip, titled “only me”, she filmed herself in selfie mode while sitting on a hospital bed. Text overlay read: “Thinking I needed a big shit.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@jessdavis78

Only me

Then the camera pointed toward a baby in an incubator, with the text overlay saying: “Gives birth on the toilet.”

Over the top of the clip, an edited version of the Louis Armstrong song What a Wonderful World played, with the song saying: “And I think to myself, what the f**k.”

In the comments, people congratulated Davis and others shared how what she was experiencing is their worst nightmare.

One person commented: “MY BIGGEST FEAR.”

Someone else said: “congrats mama but i’m not claiming this energy.”

Another joked: “The baby- Surprise shawtyyyyy.”

“No because this is my biggest fear,” another TikTok user replied.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

50-year-old mom who carried daughter’s baby gives birth

In January 2021, Kaitlyn Munoz was parked outside a Costco waiting for her son to wake up from his nap, when suddenly a wave of sadness hit. “A day prior, I found out that a bunch of family members were pregnant, and they were talking about how easy it was," Munoz, 25, told TODAY Parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I lost one twin to ‘miscarriage’ then her sister was born hours later at just 23 weeks – cuddles saved her

WHEN little Elsie Dutton was born - she weighed the same as a tin of soup. At the start of her life, doctors told parents Amy and Scott that she might not make it. Elsie was born at just 23 weeks and four days gestation - below the legal limit for abortion, and wasn't expected to survive, after her twin passed away when Amy went into labour after surgery to separate them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Armstrong
Daily Mail

Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge, 30, warns against fox-eye facelifts after a freebie treatment left him hospitalised with a 'horrific' infection - with doctors fearing he had sepsis

An influencer and ex-Big Brother housemate has warned against 'fox eye' facelifts after claiming he was left in hospital with a serious infection following a freebie treatment. Ryan Ruckledge, 30, from Blackpool, told Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning how he was gifted the 20-minute procedure, which is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Furious pregnant woman whose 'selfish' brother stole her unique baby name just weeks before her due date will STILL use the moniker: 'They'll just have to deal with it'

A mum-to-be has vented her frustration after her brother stole her unique baby name weeks before she was due to give birth. The pregnant woman and her husband settled on calling their son Lumi but her brother took the name after he and his wife gave birth to a boy when they were expecting a girl.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman loses seventh baby after concerns about delayed caesarean were ‘dismissed’ by doctors

A woman who suffered six miscarriages lost her seventh baby after doctors delayed her caesarean section, a report has found.Chyril Hutchinson was admitted to hospital in February 2021 with high blood pressure when she was 37 weeks pregnant with her daughter Ceniyah Cienna Carter, and was told by doctors at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust she would need a caesarean.But the procedure was delayed as a result of staffing pressures and because Ms Hutchinson’s blood pressure stabilised. She was then told she would have to wait another two weeks for it to be carried out.Given her previous miscarriages,...
WORLD
Tracey Folly

50-year-old mother of 8 gives birth to her own granddaughter by serving as a surrogate for her 25-year-old daughter

When twenty-five-year-old Kaitlyn Munoz learned she couldn't carry and deliver any more children on her own, her fifty-year-old mother stepped in to help. It didn't matter that the older woman already had eight children of her own. She was willing to take matters into her own hands to make her daughter's dream of becoming a mom, again, come true.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok#Jessdavis78
BBC

Hunter White: Baby died after father fell asleep on sofa

Two parents have been sentenced for cruelty to a baby who died from asphyxiation after his father fell asleep on a sofa while holding him. Nottingham Crown Court heard two-week-old Hunter White could not breathe after he slipped down between his father and the sofa. The court was told father...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Widow, 41, who gave birth to her late husband's child via IVF 14 months AFTER he died from a heart attack reveals she is now trying for a second baby using their last remaining frozen embryo: 'They are a piece of him'

A widow who gave birth to her late husband's child 14 months after his death via in vitro fertilization has revealed she is now trying for baby number two using their frozen embryos. Sarah Shellenberger, 41, a teacher from Oklahoma, lost her husband Scott, 41, to a heart attack in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
BBC

Miscarriage: 'We had to put baby’s remains in fridge'

Sitting at the kitchen table, sometimes with their heads in their hands, Laura Brody and Lawrence White recount the "hell" that unfolded the day they lost their baby. It culminated in them doing something unfathomable. "I took a tupperware box containing my baby's remains home from hospital in a taxi,...
WORLD
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
Aabha Gopan

Husband forces pregnant wife to carry his bags

Understanding what’s happening during pregnancy can help a man support his partner during the pregnancy-induced physical and emotional problems. It could also give them insights into what to avoid to ensure smooth delivery. A to-be-father might then know that carrying heavy items, standing for long durations, or frequent bending could lead to miscarriage, injury during pregnancy, or preterm birth.
Shreveport Magazine

“It’s not a common thing being pregnant and being diagnosed with cancer”, Pregnant woman, who was diagnosed with a aggressive type of cancer, says doctors managed to find a treatment that was safe for her baby

The young woman discovered at the same time that she was both pregnant and had cancer. She was nervous and excited at the same time. One week after she discovered that she was pregnant, she received a call from her doctor and discovered that she had cancer. “It’ is a more aggressive type of cancer and it’s harder to treat. That was scary getting that news that I have a more aggressive type. But a positive to that with being pregnant is that the pregnancy wasn’t fueling the cancer. It’s not a common thing being pregnant and being young and being diagnosed with cancer. So it was hard. A lot of doctors were like, ‘There’s not a lot of data.’” the unfortunate mother said.
OHIO STATE
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy