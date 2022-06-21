ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving and the Nets Need Each Other

By Chris Mannix
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1lPc_0gHEI6wD00

Irving and Brooklyn are reportedly at an impasse over his next contract. Now who could have seen that coming?

Kyrie Irving and the Nets are reportedly at an impasse over his next contract.

Now who could have seen that coming?

The signs were there. In May, shortly after Brooklyn was broomed out of the playoffs by Boston, Nets GM Sean Marks declared the team was looking for guys who were “selfless” and “want to be part of something bigger than ourselves.” Without singling out Irving, Marks said Brooklyn wanted players who would “be available.” When asked specifically about an extension for Irving, Marks said there would be conversations, after which “we’ll see if it’s the right fit for both sides.”

The latest reporting, from The Athletic , suggests those conversations have not gone particularly well.

This offseason is chock full of interesting storylines. There’s Bradley Beal, the Wizards free agent to be who said this week he has made up his mind about his future in DC —though he wasn’t ready to reveal it. There’s Damian Lillard, the Blazers mainstay, who will be looking for Portland to make major improvements this summer. There’s the Sixers contract talks with James Harden, the Pelicans extension talks with Zion Williamson and how the Jazz move forward with its roster .

Then there’s Irving. All things being equal, Irving would be a lock for a max level contract. He’s 30 and coming off a season where he averaged 27 points, handed out six assists and shot 42% from three. He's got a history, albeit now a dated one, of strong playoff performances. And he’s close with Kevin Durant.

But all things are not equal. In 2019, Irving was signed to complement Durant , to form one of the NBA’s elite scoring duos. It hasn’t worked out that way, largely because of the duos inability to share the floor. In the 247 scheduled games the Nets have had, Durant and Irving played in 58 of them. They are 34-24 in the regular season. They are 7-13 in the playoffs. A chunk of those games missed came in ’19-20, when Durant missed the entire season recovering from an Achilles injury. But another chunk of them came last year, when Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated —in defiance of New York’s vaccine mandate— derailed Brooklyn’s season before it started .

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

So here we are. The Nets knew it would come to this. It was always going to come to this. Brooklyn doesn’t want to offer Irving a max extension, not without assurances from Irving that if New York reinstates a vaccine mandate—while COVID-19 numbers, particularly hospitalization numbers, are down, the threat of a winter surge that could cause city officials to tighten restrictions again remains very real—Irving will comply with it. And Irving, who can opt-in to a $36.5 million contract next season, isn’t looking to take a pay cut.

Yet as inevitable as this point was, so too feels the conclusion. “They both need each other,” said Bobby Marks, ESPN’s front office insider . Indeed, this is an arranged marriage neither can exit, not without absorbing some pain in the process. Take Irving. Where is he going to go? Portland? Orlando? San Antonio? The Knicks could make (another) run at Irving but they would have the same availability questions the Nets do. The Lakers and Clippers don’t have the cap space to pay him. Irving has played 103 games in the last three seasons. What team is making a major investment in a player like that?

And what about the Nets? Brooklyn has $111 million committed to six players next season, not including Irving. The NBA’s salary cap will be around $122 million. With or without Irving, the Nets financial flexibility will be limited to exceptions. As unpredictable as Irving is, a core of Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons—complemented by Joe Harris, Bruce Brown and (hopefully) some athleticism in the frontcourt—remains a championship threat. Without Irving, Durant, 33, could spend what’s left of his prime years on a fringe contender.

This feels like posturing. Irving claims to want to stay in Brooklyn. After the season, Irving told reporters, “I don’t really plan on going anywhere.” He added that he was “looking forward to the summer and just building with our guys here.” The Nets, as frustrated as they have been by Irving, know that the disastrous decision to deal away key assets (Jarret Allen, Caris LaVert) and draft capital for James Harden has left them with limited options.

Irving needs Brooklyn to get paid.

The Nets need Irving to have any chance to win.

Both may want a change. It’s likely neither will be willing to absorb the hit that comes with making it.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

1 team reportedly has legitimate interest in Russell Westbrook trade

One opposing team could be arriving with a halo and a harp to save the Los Angeles Lakers. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported this week that the Charlotte Hornets have “real” interest in trading for embattled Lakers star Russell Westbrook. O’Connor notes that Charlotte has some big potential deals upcoming for Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball. That means it may be smart for them to clear out longer-term salary by making a move for the former MVP Westbrook, who is on an expiring contract.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Portland, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Says Stephen Curry Begged Kevin Durant To Join The Warriors To Beat LeBron James, Shannon Sharpe Slams Him By Saying Durant Needed The Warriors To Beat James As Well

One of the biggest topics since the Golden State Warriors won the NBA title has been regarding Kevin Durant and his legacy. KD joining the Warriors in 2016 has been arguably the most controversial move by any NBA superstar and the conversations about how it impacts his legacy and that of the Warriors are never-ending.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
HOUSTON, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Hilariously Suggests The Timberwolves Should Get A Championship Ring: "Well, They Passed On Steff And Klay In The Draft And They Traded Wiggins To G State"

The Golden State Warriors completed one of the more remarkable turnarounds in the 2021-22 season as they went all the way to clinch yet another championship, after missing out on the playoffs last season. Not many predicted that they'd be here before the season started and that includes Steve Kerr, who said he wasn't sure they'd win it all when training camp started.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Celtics#Nets#Athletic#Wizards#Blazers#Sixers
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Emotionally Embraced Warriors Doctor After Winning 2022 Championship Despite Severe Injuries In Previous Years

The journey of Klay Thompson back to the top of the basketball world is one that is awe-inspiring. In the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson ended up tearing his ACL after Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in the same series. The Warriors lost the title to the Toronto Raptors as Thompson prepared to spend a season out recovering from the injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Has Big Workout: NBA World Reacts

Earlier this week, Shareef O'Neal was at the Lakers practice facility for a pre-draft workout. O'Neal, the son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, has drawn interest from a handful of teams during the NBA Draft process. In addition to receiving interest from the Lakers, he had visits scheduled with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mavericks working out ex-NBA champion

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive nine-win postseason, but they could be adding someone who has gotten all 16 wins before. JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported this week that the Mavs are hosting a free-agent mini-camp this week with over 30 players in attendance. One of the most notable attendees is former No. 4 overall pick Dion Waiters.
DALLAS, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

78K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy