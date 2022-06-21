ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraga, CA

3 suspected of carjacking in Moraga

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORAGA, Calif. - Authorities from several agencies on Monday located and arrested three people suspected of carjackings in Moraga. Moraga officers said they observed a vehicle at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Moraga Road that was...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Investigating Park District Murder

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 9:56 a.m. officers responded to the MUNI Forest Hill Station regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and discovered the train left the station headed to the Castro MUNI Station. Officers responded to the Castro Station where they located two victims on a MUNI train.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deaf father killed while biking with his kids in Oakland hit-and-run

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a deaf bicyclist who was crossing an intersection with his two children. The crash happened on June 16, just before 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets, police said. Surveillance video provided by the police showed...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette, CA
City
Orinda, CA
Moraga, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Moraga, CA
crimevoice.com

San Rafael PD issues update on homicide investigation

Originally published as a San Rafael press release:. “On Saturday June 4, 2022, just before midnight, the San Rafael Police Department Dispatch Center received a phone call about a male who had collapsed near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street in San Rafael. Responding officers discovered a Hispanic male adult who had been shot. The San Rafael Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
FOX40

17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department. The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Explosive materials reportedly found in American Canyon home; man arrested

Originally published as an American Canyon Police Department Facebook post:. “On Tuesday June 14th, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM, Napa County Sheriff detectives served a search warrant for explosive materials at George Wise residence on Goldeneye Court, American Canyon. During the search warrant, numerous precursors for homemade explosives (HME) were located...
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
FOX40

Modesto homicide victim identified by mother

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said they reported to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive that resulted in a homicide investigation of a 29-year-old female. Michelle Gonzales, 29, was identified as the victim of the Modesto homicide by her mother Annette Meras. The San Jose Police Department […]
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjackings#East Bay#Campolindo High School#Shuey Drive
eastcountytoday.net

Violent Carjacking Leads to Arrests by Livermore Police

On June 20, 2022, around 8:50 p.m., Livermore Police responded to a report of an armed carjacking that occurred at the 3000 block of West Jack London Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who was practicing parking and driving his father’s gray Honda Odyssey. His father...
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Armed robbers in Danville targeted women in Bentley

DANVILLE, Calif. - In normally quiet Danville, gunshots rang out late Tuesday afternoon, startling residents on a tree-lined street. "All of sudden, I heard a couple of firecracker noises, then a couple more, and I was like this sounds bad," said Sean Fannan, who was in his pool but went outside to see what was happening.
DANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery and extortion in the North Bay

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of murder, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says. Juan Martinez, 33, was taken into custody by detectives on Tuesday for the shooting death of a man who was missing for more than a week, officials said. The victim in this case, an unidentified Windsor man, was reported missing June 13 to Santa Rosa police.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in DUI Crash on Highway 80 [San Francisco, CA]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (June 22, 2022) – A 22-year-old Antioch man died and several people sustained injuries after a DUI crash on Highway 80. The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the Bay Bridge just west of Treasure Island. According to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County. Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street. That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries. Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide. Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4

Suspect arrested for downtown Berkeley attacks

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – On June 17, two individuals were assaulted by a 34–year old man in downtown Berkeley and a nearby business was damaged, the Berkeley Police Department said. Police arrested the suspect after the second incident and the Alameda County District Attorney’s office charged him with robbery, vandalism, and elder abuse causing bodily injury on Monday, June 20.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Police asked some San Mateo residents to ‘stay inside’

Update: 9:22 a.m. – Police are no longer in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue or South Fremont Street as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday. “Normal activity may resume,” police stated. SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department is asking residents near the unit block of South Fremont Street and in the 300 block […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa chiropractor gets 10 years for molesting child patients

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A former Santa Rosa chiropractor was sentenced to 10 years in state prison more than five years after he was convicted of molesting patients between 2012 and 2017. Darius Bunyad, 41, of Petaluma, was sentenced Monday by Judge Dana Simonds after a jury in 2017 found...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbor exchanges gunfire with robbery suspects in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Calif. - Police in Danville are investigating a robbery on Tuesday. Officials say there was an exchange of gunfire between the robbery suspects and a neighbor. Police responded to reports of shots fired on Hartford Road between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo at around 5:48 p.m. Residents were advised to avoid the area. Police said several suspects, armed with handguns, attempted to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on the 200 block of Hartford Rd.
DANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy