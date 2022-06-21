ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KS

Alleged Burglary Suspect Apprehended By Independence Police Department

By Brian Kline
kggfradio.com
 3 days ago

An alleged burglar arrested last Thursday at about 9 pm in Independence....

kggfradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

NCSO Arrests Man After Pursuit in Delaware

A Bartlesville man was arrested after leading Nowata County deputies in a pursuit on Thursday afternoon near Delaware. Sheriff Jason McLain said he tried to initiate a traffic stop after noticing the occupant of the vehicle, Wolf Berry, was not wearing a seatbelt. Berry began accelerating away from the Sheriff...
DELAWARE, OK
kggfradio.com

Parsons Man Arrested on Warrant and Drug Charges

A routine traffic stop leads to a drug arrest and an arrest on an outstanding warrant in Parsons. Earlier this week, a Parsons Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North 10th street. There were three adults in the vehicle and the officer recognized one of them as 31-year-old Brandon Markise Kindrick, despite his efforts to conceal his identity. A deputy arrived to assist utilizing his K-9, Memphis and indicated that there were illegal drugs in the car.
PARSONS, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Topeka Woman Arrested on Warrant, Drug Charges

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Topeka woman on a warrant and drug charges. According to the CPD, the suspect, 28-year-old Aalijah Lawton, was seen pulling into Casey's General Store on Wednesday after police were notified that she had allegedly been driving recklessly and running vehicles off of Highway 75. When running a warrants check, officers observed that Lawton had an active warrant for aggravated vehicular battery and leaving the scene of an accident in Shawnee County, Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Independence, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Crime Stoppers Wanted Wednesday: Jeremy Alexander

Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville lists Jeremy Alexander as wanted in its latest Wanted Wednesday post on social media. Alexander is wanted on a charge of carrying either a weapon, drugs, or alcohol into jail. You can submit anonymous tips by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE. You can also...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Drive-by Shooting Suspect Arrested in BA

A man is arrested for an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred in Bartlesville. According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, the incident occurred in the 400 Block of Wyandotte Avenue around 9:30 on Sunday evening. Hastings says a preliminary investigation revealed the shooter was in a car which had pulled in front of the house and fired several rounds from a rifle into the home and a storage shed. He says a man in the home was shot in the leg.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested After Flipping His Vehicle

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly crashing his car on Cherokee Avenue while driving under the influence. Ryan Stratton appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing potential charges of felony aggravated DUI and destruction of property. According to an affidavit, Stratton was driving his vehicle...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pair Charged with Murder in Drug Overdose Death

A Bartlesville father and son have both been charged with first degree murder. Charles and Jason Johnson were arrested on a warrant for allegedly contributing to the drug overdose death of Terry Toth. The pair had charges presented against them in Washington County court on Friday. According to an affidavit,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#Marijuana#Ipd
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bar Fight Breaks Out at West Side Pub

A Bartlesville man has been booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of conspiracy, reckless conduct with a firearm and possessing a firearm after conviction of a felony. On Wednesday, April 6th, officers made contact with a male subject who was uncooperative with police officers at the Jane Phillips...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Montgomery County Woman Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Murder

A Montgomery Co. woman to face charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree murder. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office filed charges against 31-year-old Megan Dawn McCutcheon. The charges stem from a drive-by shooting that killed 19-year-old Kimberly D. Meeks of Coffeyville near the intersection of Laurel and W. Main streets in Independence on Dec.14th, 2019.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Alford plea leads to a manslaughter sentencing in SWMO, and Parsons lake closed until further notice

MOUNT VERNON, Mo – A man is sentenced following a homicide investigation in Mount Vernon, Missouri. Officials say they found the body 49-year old Timothy Goodman of Mount Vernon in a parked car. Authorities say Michael Jones was originally charged with second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, but he took an Alford Plea deal for Voluntary Manslaughter. He was sentenced 15 years to the Department of Corrections with credit for five years served and a $68 CVS fee.
JOPLIN, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

End of Watch Ride Honors WCSO Corporal Davis, Family

A West Coast non-profit pays respect to the family of fallen Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Corporal Kyle Davis. Jagrut Shah, Founder of Beyond the Call of Duty – Ride to Remember, says it was a privilege to stop by the WCSO on a hot Wednesday afternoon to remember the service and sacrifice of Davis. Shah says they loved interacting with Davis' family and local law enforcement. He says their goal is to ensure that those who have fallen in the line of duty are never forgotten.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAKE TV

Man found dead near Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol say that on Friday, June 17 around 5:00 p.m., they requested assistance from the KBI after a man died along the Kansas Turnpike near mile marker 153. The man's name was Jacob Coffey, a 39-year-old from Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The KHP along...
LYON COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Car Flips into Downtown Yard on Sunday

Cherokee Ave. was closed in both directions in downtown Bartlesville near the Frank Phillip’s Home around 11:15 AM on Sunday, after a single-car injury accident. Just after 11:15 AM a black sedan flipped just feet from a house on the east side of Cherokee Ave., striking a tree and landing two feet from the front porch of the home.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested on Multiple Domestic Complaints

A Bartlesville man was arrested on multiple charged stemming from an alleged domestic incident that occurred on Tuesday. Cody Harbour was arraigned on charges of domestic assault by strangulation, assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault & battery. The defendant appeared at the Washington County Courthouse while in custody on Wednesday.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Charged With DUI, Eluding

A Bartlesville man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning after crashing his vehicle while driving under the influence. Benjamin Jackson was charged with DUI, eluding and speeding during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. According to an affidavit, officers responded to an incident on the...
kggfradio.com

Former Labette County Commissioner Passes Away

A former Labette County commissioner has passed away. Former District Two Commissioner Fred Vail served as a commissioner for eight years from 2013 to 2021. Commission Chairman Lonie Addis says Commissioner Vail was one of the best commissioners he has ever served with. Addis says Vail never let anything get...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy