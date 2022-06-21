Alleged Burglary Suspect Apprehended By Independence Police Department

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Topeka woman on a warrant and drug charges. According to the CPD, the suspect, 28-year-old Aalijah Lawton, was seen pulling into Casey's General Store on Wednesday after police were notified that she had allegedly been driving recklessly and running vehicles off of Highway 75. When running a warrants check, officers observed that Lawton had an active warrant for aggravated vehicular battery and leaving the scene of an accident in Shawnee County, Kansas.
Comments / 0