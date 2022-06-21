Alleged Burglary Suspect Apprehended By Independence Police Department

A West Coast non-profit pays respect to the family of fallen Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Corporal Kyle Davis. Jagrut Shah, Founder of Beyond the Call of Duty – Ride to Remember, says it was a privilege to stop by the WCSO on a hot Wednesday afternoon to remember the service and sacrifice of Davis. Shah says they loved interacting with Davis' family and local law enforcement. He says their goal is to ensure that those who have fallen in the line of duty are never forgotten.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO