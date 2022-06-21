ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in York County!

FOX 43
FOX 43
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be stabled at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market from June 21 to June 26. The Budweiser Clydesdales are a group of Clydesdale horses used for promotions and commercials by the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company....

www.fox43.com

Comments / 7

Related
abc27 News

Destination Pennsylvania: Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz, Lancaster County is home to the first commercial pretzel bakery in America. Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery offers an interactive tour of history. The pretzels were made in Lititz until shortly after WWII and moved to a factory in Shillington, just outside of Reading. “It’s still in the family, […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Budweiser Clydesdales visiting York County this week

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are in York County for the week at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in Hellam Township. The public is invited to see the Clydesdales in person every day between Tuesday, June 21, and Sunday, June 26. To meet and greet the horses, check out the public […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Local leaders promoting firework safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With Independence Day less than two weeks away, local leaders joined safety advocates at the National Civil War Museum to promote the safe use of fireworks during the holiday. Pennsylvania's Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey says residents need to remember that fireworks are not toys.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Wrightsville, PA
City
Hollywood, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Government
wdac.com

Bear Sightings Reported In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities say there have been a couple of bear sightings. Recently, sightings were in the northeast of East Manchester Township and southern Windsor Township. It’s a re-occurring as the bears mate primarily from June to July. Bears typically travel quite a distance and seeing them in this area is for a short period of time, unless they find food. It is important to minimize the opportunities for the bears to find food at your homes or properties. Bears will be attracted to the scent of food scraps left in garbage cans outside, bird feeders, pet food left outside, gardens, and food grease on outdoor grills. Bears generally avoid humans and will run off when they see or smell humans. The PA Game Commission says if you encounter a bear, slowly walk away facing the bear; do not run; get to a place of safety; and talk loudly at the bear. Black bear attacks are extremely rare.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clydesdale#Budweiser Clydesdales#Casino#Vehicles#Flinchbaugh#Orchard Farm Market#The Flinchbaugh Farm#Farm Show
PennLive.com

New Cumberland County business offers candle making workshops

A new business in Cumberland County will offer custom candle making workshops. The Gleeful Candle opened last week at 62 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg. Workshop attendees are provided with all the tools and direction to create their own custom soy wax candles from scratch. There are more than 30 scents to choose from including chocolate, basil, champagne and Merlot.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
echo-pilot.com

PA has $10 billion burning a hole in its pocket. Should it be spent now, and if so, how?

With a surplus and federal cash on the books in Harrisburg, a variety of groups are lobbying for a bigger slice of the pie. According to the Democratic House Appropriations Committee, the commonwealth carried a $4.8 billion revenue surplus through the end of May. That's in addition to $2.9 billion in the state's Rainy Day Fund and $2.1 billion in unspent federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Leola

If you’re looking for a relaxing spot to spend the day, look no further than Leola. With a mix of Lancaster County countryside and small town charm, Leola is the place to be this summer. Funck’s Restaurant and Bar. Known as one of the best spots in Leola,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man shares video of Hurricane Agnes flood damage in Harrisburg

It was 50 years ago that flooding from Hurricane Agnes devastated central Pennsylvania. A Susquehanna Valley man captured the damage in Harrisburg on his dad's 8mm camera. He hadn't looked at the footage in five decades. But when he did, he wanted to share it. "It was devastation, it really...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy