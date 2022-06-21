ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde school shooting: Texas Senate committee to hold first public hearing

KVUE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas lawmakers want to stop a tragedy...

www.kvue.com

KVUE

Texas House Democratic Caucus calls for special session to address gun violence

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly 60 members of the Texas House of Representatives sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, asking him to call a special session on gun reform. Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus held a news conference at the Capitol Thursday morning. In the weeks after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Democrats across the state held "Safe Texas Town Hall" meetings to learn about what actions Texans wanted.
TEXAS STATE
Texas State
Texas Crime & Safety
#Texas Senate#Senate Committee#School Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

TEA Commissioner: Texas school districts taking steps to "significantly improve" safety this fall

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said in response to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, school districts across the state are taking steps that will significantly improve safety this fall.His remarks came during testimony Tuesday afternoon before the Special Texas Senate Committee To Protect All Texans. "There are several immediate action steps that are being taken to significantly improve the level of safety in the fall," Morath said.Morath told Senators those steps include reviewing schools' safety procedures, access points, and ensuring doors lock properly at all 9,000 schools across the state before classes...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

'I want to play with my dogs and go outside' | Children asked lawmakers to tighten environmental regulations during legislative hearing

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regulates and permits regarding emission, disposal of hazardous chemicals and public health pollutants. The State oversight commission recommended TCEQ make changes. The Sunset Advisory Commission’s report shows:. TCEQ’s Policies and Processes Lack Full Transparency and Opportunities for Meaningful...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Laredo Fire and LISD discuss reunification process

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of the Uvalde school massacre, many communities are putting a focus on emergency preparedness. An agreement has been established between a local school district and the Laredo Fire Department to ensure they are ready in the event of a tragedy. On Tuesday, the Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
KVUE

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Here's how that affects Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the longtime legal precedent guaranteeing the right of legal abortion in the U.S. The court's 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was a determination of the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law banning most abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. The decision is likely to have major ramifications across the country.
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

Texas school shooter was ‘chronically absent’ since 6th grade: state official

The Texas teenager who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school had been “chronically absent” from school since sixth grade. Salvador Ramos, 18, was technically enrolled at Uvalde High School but hadn’t been attending class consistently since middle school, Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE

