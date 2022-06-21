Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead

The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:. In that special runoff primary for the legislature to succeed Autumn Burke, Democratic activist Tina McKinnor has expanded her lead, with 30,721 to Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles 27,558. Even though Pullen-Miles is winning the primary for the new term, it will be a blow for his campaign financially if McKinnor assumes the remainder of Burke’s term which seems apparent, and thus he would be challenging an incumbent of sorts.

