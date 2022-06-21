Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, at the June 14 meeting, approved a Joint Powers Agreement to create the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency between Los Angeles County, LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the cities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville to accommodate San Bernardino County’s withdrawal from the existing High Desert Joint Powers Authority.
Summer is officially here and if you're considering cooling off at the beach, Heal the Bay just released its annual report card of the dirtiest beaches - and some Southern California beaches made the list.
Proponents of the effort to recall city councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., turned in 2,778 signatures to the city clerk’s office Wednesday morning – over the needed threshold of 2,402 to put it on the ballot. The signatures will now be reviewed by the county. If enough are verified,...
First published in the June 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank Water and Power officials will issue stricter sprinkler restrictions near the end of this month after the city, like many across the state, failed to reach its water-use reduction goals. The more severe restrictions, described in stage...
MALIBU—As drought conditions continue to worsen in California, the Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (LACWD) issued mandatory water use restrictions for communities including the City of Malibu, which is served by Waterworks District 29, and requests that all LACWD customers cut back their water usage by 30 percent. Outdoor...
Federal Judge David O. Carter is a hero, as far as I’m concerned. He essentially forced the City of Los Angeles to settle a lawsuit with the LA Alliance for Human Rights regarding the need to provide shelter for LA’s homeless population. I think it’s pretty clear that...
Ormond Beach in the Ventura County city of Oxnard, is quite beautiful, visitors say, once you make a less-than-scenic trek to get there. To reach it, you park on the street, cross a busy intersection and walk past a power generating plant, a paper mill, a wastewater treatment plant and a Superfund site that was a dumping pond for aluminum recycling waste. You also pass a 34-acre vacant lot, a desolate space that has become the newest battleground between industry and environment.
The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:. In that special runoff primary for the legislature to succeed Autumn Burke, Democratic activist Tina McKinnor has expanded her lead, with 30,721 to Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles 27,558. Even though Pullen-Miles is winning the primary for the new term, it will be a blow for his campaign financially if McKinnor assumes the remainder of Burke’s term which seems apparent, and thus he would be challenging an incumbent of sorts.
Ventura County Fire crews were kept busy battling multiple small brush fires ignited by lightning on Wednesday morning.
250 residents in Long Beach, California will see stimulus payments each month worth $500 for 12 months. This is through a UBI program, which is similar to how stimulus programs work. Stimulus payments are a one time payment, and UBI payments are recurring. Many UBI programs started by cities or...
(El Monte, CA) — Another city in California gave a “no confidence” vote for Los Angeles County’s District Attorney. In a Tuesday night vote, the El Monte city council voted five-to-nothing to move on the resolution against George Gascon . It marks the 35th city in the state to come to that conclusion and follows the shooting deaths of two El Monte police officers last week. The shooter was apparently on probation following a plea deal regarding a drugs and weapons case last year. Prior to the vote, Gascon held a press conference defending the probation saying the suspect did not have any history of violence.
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
PHILADELPHIA – Eight defendants were charged in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania today with scheming to fraudulently obtain more than $7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), and pre-pandemic Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. According to court documents, beginning in or around January...
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Homeless individuals managed to open a hydrant in an attempt to extinguish a fire engulfing a recreational vehicle early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an RV fire in Sun Valley around 3:46 a.m. on the 9800 block of...
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. City Terrace Triplex: $56,000 cut on investment property with 3 units. One unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, and the other two units have 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom each. Now asking $489,000.
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rent Board Has Approves Highest Rental Increase In 40 Years. * Recreational Marijuana Tax Considered For November Ballot. All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
