TV Series

Welcome to MeTV!

metv.com
 2 days ago

MeTV network is available locally on Bay Area affiliate KTLN on channel 68.2 HD. If this isn’t the way you watch, click here to see Where to Watch. Are you watching MeTV on Frndly TV? Switch to the streaming schedule. 5:00am. Remind Me. Highway Patrol. Deadly Diamonds (s4,...

www.metv.com

Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
Collider

Mehcad Brooks Joins 'Law & Order' For Season 22

For Season 22 of the legendary Law & Order franchise, the people of New York City are getting a new crime fighter. According to THR, Mehcad Brooks is joining the cast of the Dick Wolf procedural for the upcoming season, replacing the outgoing Anthony Anderson who departed the revived show after his one-year contract expired.
EW.com

Castle: Did Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the series finale of Castle. Read at your own risk!. After eight seasons, Castle signed off for good on Monday night, leaving the Caskett love story intact. Though it seemed almost certain that Beckett (Stana Katic) would meet a grim fate, the former...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Claim Writers ‘Forgot’ McGee Has a Sister

As one of the few remaining season one original cast members on “NCIS,” Special Agent Timothy McGee boasts a lot of depth. Not only have we become familiar with nearly every single one of the federal agent’s personal details and traits; we have also become acquainted with his family outside of work. That includes his sister Sarah McGee (Troian Bellisario) who made her first “NCIS” appearance way back in season four.
Deadline

Another American Icon: ‘Selma’ Star David Oyelowo Plans To Bring Sugar Ray Robinson To Screen In ‘Sweet Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred as Martin Luther King in Selma, British actor David Oyelowo is planning to play another American icon, Sugar Ray Robinson. The star of The Midnight Sky is in the process of writing the film Sweet Thunder, which he will also produce and star in, and tells the Times newspaper that it has proved a tireless passion project: “Selma took seven years; I think we’re almost ten with Sweet Thunder.” During that time, Oyelowo has been inspired to maintain the required level of fitness to play Robinson, who he says “had unbelievable footwork and incredible hand...
tvinsider.com

Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody to Star in ‘Seasoned’ Comedy Pilot at Showtime

Real-life married couple Mandy Patinkin (Homeland) and Kathryn Grody (The Lemon Sisters) will star in the Seasoned pilot for Showtime. The comedy is inspired by their actual relationship, which is adorably documented on Patinkin’s TikTok with the help of their son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, who is also one of the new show’s creators.
spoilertv.com

Tulsa King - Dana Delany Joins Cast

LONDON – June 20, 2022 – Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), to celebrate the debut of Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland on June 22, announced that two-time Emmy®-winning actress Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”) will join previously announced series lead and Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone in the new original series TULSA KING. Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who will also be at the helm as showrunner and writer. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, TULSA KING will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+.
thedigitalfix.com

Chris Evans’s The Gray Man character reflects US “extremist groups”

The directors of the upcoming thriller movie The Gray Man, Joe and Anthony Russo, are no strangers to working with the star Chris Evans. Previously the duo helmed the Marvel movies, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame, all with Evans starring as the shield-slinging Steve Rogers.
HollywoodLife

Elvis Actors: Austin Butler, Val Kilmer, Tyler Hilton & More Actors To Play The King In Movies

Elvis Presley is an icon, so it’s no surprise that his story has been told many times on the big screen. Famous actors like Austin Butler and Kurt Russell have portrayed the “King of Rock and Roll” at various stages of his life in movies. It’s been almost 45 years since Elvis died and his fascinating life and career is still being honored in the entertainment industry. Fans still can’t get enough of the icon’s story all these years later. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the movie stars who have played Elvis in films over the past four decades.
