Masculinity, it makes a difference

Plains June 15, 2022 kids were gathered inside the gates of the Boys and Girls Club pool ready to make a splash. Just outside the fence a crowd, including President and Mrs. Carter, were gathered to celebrate the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for the newly remodeled pool. The pool is part of the entire remodel and refreshing of the Plains facility and included work such as; a new roof, new cool decking, paint, tree removal and a complete redo of the locker room. Marvin Laster, the outgoing CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany shared the story of a call he received in 2018 from Mrs. Peggy with the Carter Center wanting to know if he had the availability to meet with President and Mrs. Carter in their home that day. Laster smiled and said, “I didn’t care what I had on my calendar, as many of you would, I figured that was an honor and of course I was there.” In that meeting, President and Mrs. Carter made it very clear how important this club was to them and the Plains community. The club was officially endowed earlier this year to ensure that it will always be in Plains.

PLAINS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO