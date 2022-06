Over the past two weeks, Bend Police officers participated in a speed detail on the Bend Parkway in an effort to combat excessive speeds and dangerous driving. The goal of this detail was to reduce speeds, injuries and crashes and remind people of the risks of speeding, distracted driving and other dangerous behaviors. Throughout the detail, the Department often had as many as two officers enforcing speed limits on the Parkway between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends, in addition to our typical patrol and traffic enforcement.

