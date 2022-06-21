ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Police looking for naked man seen on golf course in New Forest

By Ben Mitchell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCtLh_0gHEEqaW00

Police are hunting a naked man who has been spotted on a golf course in the New Forest .

Officers say they have received reports of the man being spotted at Lyndhurst Golf Course as well as in a cemetery in the Hampshire national park.

They say they do not consider the man to be a “threat to the public” but advised people not to approach him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEZuw_0gHEEqaW00

Posting on Facebook , New Forest Heart Cops wrote: “Recently we’ve received several reports from people who have seen a naked man walking in the New Forest.

“He’s been spotted in the area behind the cemetery at Bolton’s Bench , in the woods that run alongside the A35 from Ashurst to Lyndhurst and on the 9th fairway at Lyndhurst Golf Course.

“We’ve been looking for him and carrying out reassurance patrols this morning.

“He doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public but our advice is don’t approach him and contact us immediately.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Police#The New Forest#Bolton S Bench#Ashurst#Lyndhurst
The Independent

Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash

A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said. He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit...
AUBURN, WA
The Independent

Father of teen who fell to his death from Florida theme park ride accuses authorities of racism

The father of a Missouri teen who fell to his death while riding an Orlando theme park ride earlier this year has accused authorities responsible for investigating the tragic accident of racism, fearing his son’s death is being “swept under the rug”.“I don’t want to use the race thing,” said Yarnell Sampson on Monday during a press conference held in front of the Free Fall attraction at ICON Park. “But I believe that because my son is a Black young man he is getting treated like this,” the father of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said, adding that he believed if...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Boy, 5, dies after being left in car for hours while mom prepared daughter’s birthday party, report says

A five-year-old boy has died after being left in a car for hours while his mother prepared her daughter’s birthday party. The boy was left in the car in the driveway outside the family’s home in Houston, Texas on Monday. The mom was in a hurry when she came home with her son and eight-year-old daughter. The son remained in the car as the mother and daughter went inside, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK.Two or three hours later, the mother remembered that the child was still buckled in his car seat, Mr Gonzalez added. “This time the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Wild social media footage shows teens throwing an illegal party at an $8m Florida home

An illegal house party held at home in Florida over the weekend reportedly caused damage to an $8m home and the young people responsible for it appear to have provided authorities with the evidence they need to catch them: the teens’ own social media posts.Early in the morning on Saturday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast, after a noise complaint had been called in at the address of the multi-million-dollar home.“When deputies arrived, as you can imagine, most of the people at the party had left the scene,” the police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Uvalde gunman waited for grandfather to leave house before shooting grandmother – who is still unable to speak

Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos waited for his grandfather to leave the house before shooting his grandmother in the face, lawmakers heard on Tuesday – as it was revealed that the 66-year-old is still unable to speak almost one month on from the attack.Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS), testified before the first Texas Senate public hearing on Tuesday morning about the ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers in Robb Elementary School.On 24 May, Ramos shot his grandmother Celia Gonzalez in the face at the home that...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Police release chilling video of man wanted for 7-Eleven double killing in Virginia

Police have released a chilling surveillance video of the moment a 7-Eleven double homicide suspect walked into the convenience store with a bag in one hand and a gun in the other.The suspect killed two store employees after walking into the 7-Eleven at 11.36pm on 15 June. The incident took place at the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway in Virginia.Newport News police chief Steve Drew said he hoped someone would recognise the suspect from the surveillance video.“My hope is that it generates some conversation when people take a hard look at that,” Mr Drew said.“Someone might recognise something:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Louisiana judge overturns decision to place daughter in custody of mother’s alleged rapist

A Louisiana judge has reversed his previous decision and temporarily removed a teenager from the custody of her biological father after her mother went public with accusations that the girl had been conceived from rape.Judge Jeffrey Ashe on Tuesday issued an ordered placing the teen with guardians and giving her parents, Crysta Abelseth and John Barnes, supervised custody on alternating weekends until a trial next month settles the matter.The girl is with a trusted third party, agreed upon by both parents, who have remained “neutral” throughout the messy custody battle, said criminal defense trial attorneyJarrett Ambeau, who is representing Ms...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Pizza shop boss jailed for 18 years for murdering wife at restaurant and dumping her body in woods

A pizzeria owner has been jailed for murdering his wife at the family takeaway they ran together and dumping her body in an unmarked woodland grave where it lay undiscovered for six months.Nezam Salangy, 44, was condemned to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 18 years on Thursday after a six-week trial at Worcester Crown Court found he killed his wife, 28-year-old Zobaidah Salangy, likely at their shop in Bromsgrove.The trial heard how Salangy sent fake text messages from his wife’s phone in order to cover up her disappearance in March 2020, with prosecutors alleging that he had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito trial: Brian Laundrie’s parents ‘knew where her body was’

Brian Laundrie’s parents knew where Gabby Petito’s body had when they put out a statement hoping she would be found, a civil court hearing has been told.Ms Petito’s parents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt are suing the Laundries in Florida’s Sarasota County Circuit Court alleging that Chris and Roberta Laundrie deliberately withheld that their son had killed the vlogger before she was reported missing.At a hearing on Wednesday, the Petitos’ attorney Pat Reilly said the Laundries were liable over her death for not reporting to law enforcement what they knew.“It’s about what they did with the information they had. They...
The Independent

Eight people filming ‘Bad Girls Gone God’ reality show rescued off Arizona mountain

Eight people reportedly filming a religious reality show called Bad Girls Gone God had to be rescued off a mountain in Arizona. Three people were taken to hospital for heat-related problems. The Phoenix Fire Department said on Facebook that the people on the women’s retreat needed help to leave the Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain. Fire officials said the group began their hike around 7am and didn’t bring a lot of water or other supplies. Several of the hikers told KPNX that they had flown to Pheonix to take part in the religion-based reality programme. They added that...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Jury told of claim Fred West ‘responsible’ for death of wife found in cesspit

A “gentleman farmer” accused of murdering and dumping his “prim and proper” wife in a septic tank in 1982 claimed Fred West “was responsible” for killing his spouse, a court heard.Retired David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by allegedly disposing of his wife Brenda Venables, shortly after rekindling a “long-standing affair”.The remains of Mrs Venables, 48, were found in the underground cesspit at the former marital home, Quaking House Farm, in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 2019.Worcester Crown Court has previously heard Venables, then 49, rekindled a “longstanding” affair he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sadiq Khan welcomes decision to reinvestigate Met Police over Stephen Port case handling

The decision to reinvestigate the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the murders of four young men by serial killer Stephen Port has been welcomed by London’s mayor Sadiq Khan.Port, 47, was handed a whole-life sentence for the murders of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor.All four were killed by Port by being given overdoses of the “date-rape” drug GHB at his home in Barking.A solicitor representing the victims’ families has said that the actions of the Metropolitan Police were “driven by homophobia.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Zero engagement’ from government on TfL funding crisis, Sadiq Khan saysBBC’s QT audience groans Mick Lynch defending maintenance practiceRoe v Wade: US Supreme Court overturns constitutional right to abortion
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Metropolitan Police refers 8 more cases over strip searches of children as watchdog investigates

The Metropolitan Police has made a further eight voluntary referrals to the police watchdog involving strip searches of children by officers, in a development labelled “shocking and deeply disturbing” by London’s mayor.The referrals relate to separate incidents, between December 2019 and March 2022, where children aged 14 to 17 were either strip searched by officers in custody or were subject to more intimate searches in the wider community, Scotland Yard said.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has already returned two of the referrals for internal investigation by the Met, and the watchdog is yet to announce whether it will...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Hunt for ‘serial pest’ smashing up mobile speed camera cars

Police in Australia are hunting for a “serial pest” who has smashed windows and slashed the tyres of a mobile speed camera car.Officers say cameras in the Parkdale area, in Victoria, have been interfered with over the past 14 months and believe the same person is responsible. During the latest incident on 22 June, the camera operator was inside the car at the time of the attack but was able to drive away without injury.The attack happened at around 9pm and the vehicle - which is owned and operated by the Australian Department of Justice - was parked on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police hope family can now get 'peace' after Rikki Neave's murderer sentenced to life

Former assistant chief constable Paul Fullwood declared today (24 June) he hoped the sentencing of Rikki Neave’s murderer, James Watson, will give the little boy’s family “some peace”.Mr Fullwood added: “Rikki was a six-year-old little boy… who was cruelly taken in the most horrendous of circumstances.”The young boy was murdered in 1994 by James Watson (age 13 at the time), a few minutes’ walk from his home in Peterborough.Mr Watson was jailed for life and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 years at the Old Bailey after he was found guilty in April of murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More James Corden roast Boris Johnson over cycling helmets in resurfaced clipTiverton and Honiton by-election winner says Boris Johnson should ‘go now’Ukraine is officially granted EU candidate status
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy