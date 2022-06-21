ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Board endorses Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lDXh_0gHEEmIq00

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter’s board is recommending that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

Musk said Tuesday, while speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, that there were still some “unresolved matters” about the deal, according to The Hill , including the number of bots on the platform. Musk said he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts, despite the fact that Twitter has reported its bot estimates — and its admission that they may be too low — to investors for years.

Musk says recession ‘is inevitable at some point’

Shares are up about 3% before the opening bell Tuesday, far short of the $54.20 per share that Musk has offered for each share.

Musk met virtually with the social platform’s employees on Thursday. According to multiple reports , he addressed possible layoffs at the company, saying that, right now, “costs exceed revenue. That’s not a great situation.”

He also touched on growth, saying he’d like to see Twitter reach a billion users — roughly four times its current user base ) and anonymity, where he earlier created a stir when he said he wants to “verify all humans” on the service. At the meeting, he clarified that this does not mean he wants to have everyone on Twitter use their real names, like on Facebook, since pseudonyms can allow people to express their political views freely, according to The New York Times.

One of Musk’s key points at the meeting was to make Twitter “so compelling that you can’t live without it,” Weinstein tweeted. Musk, who has more than 98 million followers on Twitter and is one of the platform’s most prolific users, also said that while some people “use their hair to express themselves, I use Twitter,” according to Nola Weinstein, Twitter’s global head of brand experiences and engagement.

Weinstein did not immediately respond to a message for further comment and she subsequently deleted all her tweets about the meeting. Twitter declined to comment.

Elon Musk’s child plans to change name, cut ties with magnate dad, reports say

Musk, according to multiple reports, also praised Chinese apps such as TikTok, which he said is good at keeping people engaged and not being “boring,” and WeChat, which he said could be a good model for what Twitter could be.

Twitter employees could have other reasons to be nervous about Musk’s impending takeover. The irascible billionaire has levied a barrage of criticism at the company, from its moderation and safety policies, which he terms a threat to “free speech,” to its anonymous user accounts, which he would like to eliminate, to its ban of former President Donald Trump, which he has pledged to reverse.

Musk has also targeted Twitter’s work-from-home policy, having once called for the company’s headquarters to be turned into a “homeless shelter” because, he said, so few employees actually worked there. The comment also served as a thinly veiled jab at San Francisco, which has a large homeless population. He said during Thursday’s meeting that he strongly favors working in person, according to Weinstein.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Vowed to “Own No House” — So, Where Does He Live?

As a businessman with more than $200 billion in net worth, Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world by a long shot. But where does Musk live, exactly?. Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Hill
AOL Corp

'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon': Biden rips Elon Musk on plan to cut Tesla jobs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have a "super bad feeling" about the economy, but President Joe Biden isn't too concerned about the billionaire's feelings. "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon," shrugged Biden, literally throwing his hands up in the air, at a press conference on Friday after being asked about Musk's comments about the economy. Recently released internal Tesla emails reveal that Musk has plans to cut around 10 percent of the electric car company's workforce.
POTUS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Changes Course: Warns Of Huge Delivery Wave Ahead

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hoped to ease the ridiculousness that comes at the end of each quarter for Tesla and its employees. However, he may not have expected the closures at Giga Shanghai, and, like most automakers, Tesla is working hard to battle against the chip shortage and supply chain constraints.
BUSINESS
coinjournal.net

Dogecoin price shoots up following Elon Musk’s tweet

Dogecoin (DOGE) has surged to a high of $0.06247 today following a tweet by Elon Musk. At the time of writing, the meme coin had slightly pulled back to trade at $0.058 and it was still green. Dogecoin had found itself at the mercies of the unforgiving plummeting crypto market...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Tesla
u.today

Binance CEO Is Ready to Support Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Endeavor

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk no longer a $200 billion man

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just left the world’s most exclusive club. Until recently, Musk has been the last and only member of the $200 billion net worth club, which used to be populated with fellow billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. But amidst the pressures in the market...
ECONOMY
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, reportedly files to change name, cut ties with Tesla CEO

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child reportedly filed to change their name months ago in an ongoing effort to cut ties with the Tesla CEO. The teenager, who was given the name Xavier Musk at birth, legally requested their moniker be changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson, according to TMZ. The name Wilson is the maiden name of the teen’s mom, Justine Musk. The documents were reportedly filed in April, shortly after their 18th birthday. An alleged screenshot has been circulating via Twitter. The paperwork lists their reason for the name change as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish...
ECONOMY
SlashGear

The James Bond Car That Was Elon Musk's Inspiration For The Tesla Cybertruck

Among fans of Elon Musk, Tesla vehicles, and funky out-of-this-world designs, there has been a decent amount of excitement for the angular Cybertruck. Although Elon Musk had spoken for years before about his desire to create a truck, it wasn't until 2019 that Tesla officially announced it as even a concept (via CNBC). At that time he anticipated beginning production in 2021. However, as we now know, that time frame has come and gone. Now, the company hopes to begin selling the long-time-coming EV truck in 2023.
CARS
The Independent

Elon Musk questions if TikTok is ‘destroying civilization’

Elon Musk has questioned if TikTok or social media platforms are “destroying civilization” as the world’s richest man continues his $44bn purchase of Twitter.The billionaire slammed the popular video-sharing app following a report that employees of its Chinese parent company Bytedance have accessed private data from US users. “Is TikTok destroying civilization? Some people think so,” the Telsa boss tweeted. “Or perhaps social media in general.”TikTok’s Chinese ownership has caused the app to come under scrutiny in the US, with former president Donald Trump signing an executive order in 2020 that sought to ban it. Joe Biden quickly reversed...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fast Company

Elon Musk’s wild 24 hours: Twitter deal setbacks, Dogecoin hype, and a Tesla employee lawsuit

Even by Elon Musk’s exaggerated definition of weird, the past 24 hours or so have been more than a bit peculiar. On Tuesday alone, Musk stoked investor fears at an economic forum; both dissed cryptocurrency and pumped it up; swung the ax at his flagship company while the board and shareholders of the company he’s chasing voted on whether they wanted the deal to proceed; and is having to deal with at least two court filings.
BUSINESS
u.today

DOGE Skyrocketing 15% After Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Bid Approved

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy