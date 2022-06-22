ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf: Brooks Koepka confirmed as latest player to join Saudi-backed tour

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35H5FL_0gHEElQ700

Brooks Koepka has become the latest big name to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The four-time major champion will be part of the field when the breakaway series makes its first stop on US soil at the end of this month, with Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez already confirmed as the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf confirmed Koepka’s place in the second 54-hole LIV event, to be held at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland beginning on 30 June, just as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was holding a news conference at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

“There’s no understating the impact that Brooks Koepka has had on the game of golf in the last five years. He carries a championship pedigree and record of success as one of the most elite players in the world,” said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

“The addition of Brooks is yet another example of the incredible fields LIV Golf is assembling as we build momentum in our first season and look towards the future.”

Koepka’s brother, Chase, competed in the inaugural LIV event at Centurion Club earlier this month alongside major champions Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel, who earned an eye-watering £3.85m for winning in Hemel Hempstead.

Koepka’s decision, first reported in The Telegraph , comes a week after a bristling press conference ahead of the US Open, where he dodged questions around joining LIV and accused the media of attempting to cast a “black cloud” over the major.

“I don’t understand,” he said. “I’m trying to focus on the US Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the US Open. I think that sucks.”

Pushed further on the subject, Koepka insisted he hadn’t “given it much thought”.

Koepka, who finished 55th in Brookline, won and then successfully defended the US Open in 2017 and 2018. He repeated that feat at the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019 and held the world No 1 ranking for a total of 47 weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Pro in tears after freak accident

When you’re playing in a major, the last thing you want is one of your clubs breaking in a freak accident. But that’s what happened to LPGA player Emma Talley during the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional. Talley, a former US Women’s...
GOLF
Golf Digest

A runaway golf cart—and the man who (smartly) chose not to stop it—were the real PGA Tour stars on Thursday

A runaway golf cart made quite a splash on Day 1 at the Travelers Championship. Literally. We don't know the details, but video of the rogue vehicle went viral on Thursday night. Perhaps, there will be some super serious investigation (Do golf carts have a "black box"?) as to what happened, but it really doesn't matter, because it was quite a scene. And we can laugh about it now because no one got hurt. Although, one man came close!
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: £100k fines given to LIV Golf players will double every event

The golf war between LIV Golf and the established circuits took another twist today after it was announced the DP World Tour has finally confirmed sanctions for the rebels who played in the first Saudi-backed event at Centurion Club. Those players include Ryder Cup Europe icons Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter,...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Golfer throws MASSIVE tantrum as he finishes his round by blasting the ball off the course, getting in his car and driving off - before 'joining Greg Norman's rebel LIV tour'

A US golfer has gone viral following an epic on-course meltdown that sparked rumours he is about to defect to Greg Norman's rebel LIV tour. Jason Kokrak, 37, was competing in the PGA Travelers Championship event in Cromwell, Connecticut when he lost his cool in dramatic scenes that stunned onlookers.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Spun

LIV Golfers Have Reportedly Been Banned From Another Golf Tournament

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, just put the hammer down on any members who recently took part in the first event for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. For starters, the tour announced that players will be suspended from the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

How to hit a fade or draw by changing your setup

One of the biggest differentiators between a good and a great player is the ability to work the ball left or right on command. Luckily for us recreational mortals, it’s not as difficult as it sounds!. Here’s an easy blueprint to hit both fades (left-to-right shots) and draws (right-to-left...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Freak incident leads LPGA pro to finish round putting with her wedge

Golf viewers have seen plenty of tantrums on the golf course. Go back to the likes of John Daly and Jon Rahm for not exactly hiding their frustrations with a bad shot, whilst the list of players throwing or damaging clubs is manifold. Indeed, just five days ago, recordings showed Grayson Murray snapping a club over his knee after a wayward approach at the US Open in Brookline.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour boss hits out at "fiction" being spread about LIV Golf

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has blasted the media for spreading “fiction” as the golf war escalates with LIV Golf. Pelley has been silent in recent weeks and months as Tour bosses at Wentworth HQ grapple with how to proceed with the Saudi-backed league and the delicate situation it has presented.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Here come the lawsuits": Golf fans react to DP World Tour sanctions

The DP World Tour finally broke their silence today regarding the sanctions on the LIV Golf rebels and they took a similarly aggressive line to the PGA Tour. Each player who played in the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be fined £100,000 each and these fines will be used to increase prize funds on the tour and for charitable donations.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Saudi#Pga#Centurion Club
golfmagic.com

American golf pro from Michigan fires STAGGERING 17-under-par 55!

Andrew Ruthkoski from Michigan has made fleeting appearances on the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour in his career, appearances we all wish we were good enough to make. However, Ruthkoski achieved something incredible at the weekend which may never be matched. He shot a round of 55 at Oak Ridge Golf Club in Muskegon.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Golf fans react to, identify with Rory McIlroy after quadruple bogey

For most of his round at the Travelers Championship on Friday, Rory McIlroy was on cruise control. He birdied the par-three 11th hole to move to 13-under for the tournament, alone atop the leaderboard. Then came the 12th hole. McIlroy hit a fairway wood off of the tee on the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Morgan Hoffmann makes cut in final start of medical exemption at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. — On his third and final PGA Tour medical exemption start, Morgan Hoffmann finally saw his hard work pay off. Hoffmann, who was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy in 2016, returned to competitive play after a three-year lull at the RBC Heritage Classic in April and then played the Wells Fargo Championship, but missed both cuts. He's put on 20 pounds of muscle since then and at the Travelers Championship, he made the cut on the number (2 under).
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo blasts money in golf: "We had to win to change our lives!"

Legendary golfer Sir Nick Faldo says seeing the massive prize purse increases in professional golf “irks him a little bit” because “in my day if you wanted to change your life you had to win”. Faldo was speaking during the broadcast of the Travelers Championship on...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

714K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy