Glastonbury 2022: The Chemical Brothers confirmed as last minute addition to line-up

The Chemical Brothers have been confirmed as a last minute addition to the Glastonbury line-up.

The Somerset arts festival returns to Worthy Farm on Friday (25 June), with ticketholders arriving on site from Wednesday (22 June). You can find more updates on the festival’s weather forecast here .

On Tuesday (21 June), it was announced that DJs The Chemical Brothers would be performing on Friday (24 June).

The pair – Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – will play at the Arcadia stage from 11pm until 1am on Saturday (25 June) morning.

While acts including Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are due to headline over the weekend, a number of artists not on the line-up are expected to perform across the weekend.

Bastille and George Ezra are among the names rumoured to be playing secret sets.

You can find more information about other rumoured artists, as well as how to keep up to date on secret Glastonbury sets, here .