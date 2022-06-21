ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway 15-Year-Old Last Seen In Hudson

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Armani Hernandez, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Hernandez is 5’9”, around 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 20 in the Tensaw Dr. area of Hudson.

If you have any information on Hernandez’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Tampa, FL
