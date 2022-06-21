Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway 15-Year-Old Last Seen In Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Armani Hernandez, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Hernandez is 5’9”, around 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 20 in the Tensaw Dr. area of Hudson.

If you have any information on Hernandez’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }