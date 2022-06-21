ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump claims to be ‘very responsible’ for 2024 rival Ron DeSantis’s election success

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bjeq8_0gHEEai800

Donald Trump claimed to be responsible for securing Ron DeSantis ’s position as Florida governor after being asked to speculate about whether the fellow Republican would make a run for president in 2024.

In a Monday night appearance on the right-wing Newsmax channel, Mr Trump was asked by the host what his thoughts were on the Florida governor making a run for commander-in-chief on the GOP ticket, a potential rival who the former US president has indicated he would surely beat if he did decide to run .

“Well, I don’t know that he wants to run, you know, I have a good relationship with Ron,” the one-term president began, adding that they’ll have to wait to “see what happens”.

“But I was very responsible for him getting elected, as you know,” he said, after couching his response with several comments about not being sure if the Florida Republican will challenge Mr Trump in 2024.

“We’ll see what happens.”

Mr Trump’s remarks about Mr DeSantis’s loyalty arrive after intense speculation that the governor could potentially unseat the twice-impeached president as the frontrunner on the GOP ticket for 2024.

Politico reported over the weekend that the right-wing Floridian is gaining attention from some of the wealthiest donors within the Republican Party, many of whom backed Mr Trump in his first successful campaign for the presidency in 2016.

Mr DeSantis, an avowed ally of the “Make America Great Again” president, faces reelection in the fall and has creatively deflected the question of running in 2024 whenever asked by reporters. Recent polling from GOP activists suggests that he could be favoured over the man who claims to be “responsible” for getting the Florida governor to the state office.

Mr Trump, who has also craftily dodged the ”DeSantis 2024” question when it arose, came out much stronger in a recent interview with The New Yorker on Monday.

“I don’t know if Ron is running, and I don’t ask him,” he told The New Yorker. “It’s his prerogative. I think I would win.”

While speaking with Fox Business Network in April 2021, the one-term president described the Florida governor as not only a potential vice-presidential pick, but also a close companion.

“He’s a friend of mine,” he said during an interview with host Maria Bartiromo. “I endorsed Ron, and after I endorsed him, he took off like a rocketship.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dr Oz backs away from Trump support after GOP primary win

Pennsylvania Senate candiate Mehmet Oz is making a strong pivot towards a centrist electorate as he hurtles towards a general election showdown with the state’s lieutenant governor in November.The celebrity TV doc better known as “Dr Oz” has removed any mention of former president Donald Trump from his Twitter bio, background image, campaign website splash page, and even recent advertisements, following a primary campaign that relied heavily on his endorsement from the 45th president. The changes were first reported on Wednesday by Axios.Dr Oz faces an uphill battle to winning Pennylvania’s open US Senate seat, currently held by retiring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Away from Jan 6 hearings, right wing news channels face a reckoning of their own over false election claims

Proponents of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen are currently facing a very public reckoning. Millions of Americans are tuning in to watch the January 6 House committee outline evidence of a concerted effort by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election.But another reckoning, largely out of view until now, may yet take place for the people and institutions that promoted those lies. In the courts, right wing media companies that broadcast false claims about voting machines being rigged are being hit with billion-dollar lawsuits — and they are not going away.At the centre of these...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Greitens says violent video about hunting anti-Trump Republicans was meant to be humorous

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has claimed that an advert for his senate campaign in which he hunts RINOs (Republican In Name Only) was meant to be humorous and that no one in the state took it seriously.Mr Greitens, 48, served as the governor of Missouri between 2017 and 2018 before resigning amid allegations of sexual assault and campaign finance violations. In the ad released on Monday, Mr Greitens storms a house alongside soldiers to hunt Republicans considered false conservatives – usually meaning critics of Donald Trump – by others in the party. “I don’t think there is a real...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she did not ask for pardon over Jan 6: ‘Gossip and lies’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at the January 6 select committee probing last year’s Capitol insurrection and accused it spreading “gossip and lies”.On Thursday, the select committee hearing revealed representatives Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry were among Republican congressmen who asked former president Donald Trump to protect them from future prosecutions by granting them presidential pardons in the days immediately following the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January last year.Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to the president, was asked if Ms Greene contacted her about a pardon.Ms Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

A recount in Texas affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner Tuesday of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, who had trailed by fewer than 200 votes following a runoff in May.Cuellar, a nine-term congressman, defeated Cisneros by 289 votes, according to results of the recount announced by by the Texas Democratic Party.The Associated Press had not previously declared a winner in the race because it had been too close to call. It is the second time that Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney who once interned for Cuellar, has lost a challenge to her former...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene heckled by pro-choice protesters as she celebrates Roe v Wade decision

Marjorie Taylor Greene was jostled and heckled by pro-choice protesters after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade. The Georgia far-right Republican told reporters that she was “happy” at the ruling as some protesters chanted “lock her up” – a reference to Trump supporters’ 2016 chants against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. “I am so happy. It’s a blessing. It’s a miracle,” she said. “It’s wonderful, and I think we have to worry about the radical left. They’re the ones who are going to perform an insurrection here at the Supreme Court. We’ve got to protect women ... anyone...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#State Of Florida#Republican#Newsmax#Gop#Floridian#The Republican Party
The Independent

Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case

The Supreme Court gave Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina a win Thursday in an ongoing fight over the state's latest photo identification voting law. The 8-1 decision doesn't end the more than three-year dispute over the voter ID law, which is not currently in effect and has been challenged in both state and federal court. The decision just means that Republican legislative leaders can intervene in the federal lawsuit to defend the law. A lower court had ruled the lawmakers' interests were already being adequately represented by the state's attorney general, Democrat Josh Stein. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley among 33 Republicans to oppose bipartisan gun legislation that passes the Senate

Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Rand Paul were among the majority of Republicans who voted against the first piece of gun legislation to pass the Senate in more than two decades, despite the fact that 15 Republicans--including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell--voted to pass it. In total, 33 Republicans voted against the legislation despite the fact that Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina negotiated on the legislation with Senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota did not vote.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court’s conservative majority rules suspects cannot claim civil rights violations if Miranda rights violated

The Supreme Court has voted to shield police from being sued if they fail to provide suspects with Miranda rights. The court ruled by 6-3 majority in favour of a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was sued after not reading a Miranda warning to a hospital worker accused of sexually assaulting a patient. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion that Miranda warnings, such as the “right to remain silent”, were a set of guidelines rather than a constitutional right that could result in a civil litigation against the police. “A violation of Miranda is not itself a violation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Fake ‘The Atlantic’ article on Biden’s bike fall goes viral

The Atlantic has debunked a doctored screenshot circulated on social media of an article that used its masthead and stated president Joe Biden’s bike fall was “heroic”.The American magazine did not publish such an article about Mr Biden’s fall from his bike in Delaware and the screenshot has been debunked as “fake”.A fact check by news agency Reuters said “no such headline was published by the outlet”.The screenshot featured the spurious headline, “The Heroism of Biden’s Bike Fall”, along with a sub headline stating, “The President gracefully illustrated an important lesson for all Americans – when we fall, we must...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Boris Johnson calls Roe v Wade ruling ’a big step backwards’ for US

Overturning Roe v Wade is a "big step backwards" for the US, Boris Johnson has said.The US Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion care in the decision announced on Friday (24 June).Five conservative justices ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, in a drastic reversal of bodily autonomy protections in America.The decision overturns key precedents established by the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v Wade as well as an affirming decision in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US prepares for potential end of Roe v Wade - liveWhen will there be a Roe v Wade decision?Why these prosecutors are refusing to enforce anti-abortion laws
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi says Republicans have ‘ripped away’ womens’ rights after Roe v Wade decision

Republicans have “ripped away” womens’ rights after Roe v Wade was overturned, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has said.The US Supreme Court struck down the ruling, ending constitutional protections for abortion care.“The radical supreme court is eviscerating Americans’ rights and endangering their health and safety” Pelosi said.Five conservative justices ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, in a drastic reversal of bodily autonomy protections in America.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US prepares for potential end of Roe v Wade - liveWhen will there be a Roe v Wade decision?Why these prosecutors are refusing to enforce anti-abortion laws
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

America reacts with outrage after Supreme Court scraps Roe and women’s right to abortion

Americans have reacted with outrage after the Supreme Court scrapped Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that had ensured women had a legal right to abortion.One a day that the court delivered a ruling perhaps not matched in its potential impact on people’s lives since the decisions of the Civil Rights era, activists started gathering outside the Supreme Court in Washington where the ruling was handed down.The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority that had been created by Donald Trump, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Roe v Wade –...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy