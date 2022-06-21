ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Who is Wandrea Shaye Moss? Georgia Election Worker Speaks in Jan. 6 Hearing

 2 days ago
The proceedings, on the fourth day of evidence presented by the committee, will be broadcast on prime-time television from 1 p.m. Eastern...

The Georgia Sun

Georgia voters reject politicizing local school boards

Voters in Cherokee and Coweta counties rejected three school board candidates backed by a right-wing federal PAC Tuesday, following similar losses in last month’s primary. It’s uncommon for political action committees to weigh in on local races, so voters were surprised to open up their mailboxes and find flyers from the 1776 Project PAC endorsing a slate of candidates ahead of the primary.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia Democrats now set sights on decisive November statewide races

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. State Rep. Bee Nguyen became the Democratic Party’s nominee Tuesday for Georgia’s elections chief, pitting her against incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the Nov. 8 general election. Nguyen skated...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Stacey sweeps | Abrams’ clout shows in Tuesday’s Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Democratic candidates endorsed by gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams won their runoffs on Tuesday, while two of former President Donald Trump’s preferred contenders lost their congressional GOP bids. Abrams now has a unified ticket of down-ballot candidates to support her bid to unseat incumbent GOP Gov....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantatribune.com

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results. With the 2022 midterm election cycle primaries concluding after Tuesday’s runoff elections, the Democratic Party of Georgia is celebrating its historic ticket and the party’s growing momentum. The primary election season brought record numbers of Democrats to the polls, marking a 35 percent increase in Democratic voter turnout from the 2018 midterm primary elections.
GEORGIA STATE
Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
WEKU

Florida's former Democratic "rising star", Andrew Gillum, is indicted

MIAMI — Florida's former Democratic candidate for Governor Andrew Gillum, narrowly defeated four years ago by Republican Ron DeSantis, now faces indictment on campaign fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney in Florida's Northern District says a federal grand jury has returned a 21-count indictment against Gillum and a former campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Nguyen to face Raffensperger for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats chose state Rep. Bee Nguyen as their nominee for secretary of state Tuesday in primary runoff elections, voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results by making false claims of widespread voter fraud. Nguyen defeated former state Rep. […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Here’s who won the statewide runoffs in Tuesday’s election

Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday night. Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%. Nguyen currently represents Atlanta in the Georgia House of Representatives. She will now face incumbent Republican...
News4Jax.com

Polls have closed. The votes are being counted in Georgia’s primary runoff

With the marquee races of governor and U.S. Senate settled in the primary, turnout was not expected to be nearly as high — and there were only five days of early voting in advance of Tuesday’s election. Notably, more than 850,000 Georgians cast an in-person ballot or returned...
The Georgia Sun

Live Georgia Election Results

Hit refresh to see updated results. Charlie Bailey appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Lt. Gov. Bee Nguyen appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Secretary of State. Janice Laws Robinson appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Insurance Commissioner. William Boddie Jr. appears to have...
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wgac.com

Local and State Georgia Runoff Races Decided

The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.
AUGUSTA, GA
