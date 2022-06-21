ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Lunchbox Thinks Bobby Is Being Scammed by Listener

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncegq_0gHEESbC00

This past weekend, Bobby Bones had his Comedically Inspired shows at the CMA theater.

He had a hatch print made for the show, which is a cool poster that fans could buy as a memorable thing to take home with them. At the end of each night, he would stick around on stage for a bit to sign things like the hatch print and take pictures with fans. One fan had Bones sign their hatch print, but then apparently it got stolen. The fan shared on the BTeam Facebook page that they went to Luke Bryan's bar on Broadway after the show. The security guards wouldn't allow her to take in the signed poster, but they would hold onto it for her. She left it with them, but then it got stolen.

Lunchbox saw the post on the BTeam page and thinks the fan is trying to scam Bones. He said there's no way the bar wouldn't let her bring in the poster. But not only that, he didn't believe anyone would want to steal a signed poster by Bones. He thinks the fan saw others getting their hatch print signed and wished it was them. So they made up this story in hopes that Bones would send them a signed hatch print, even though they didn't have one to begin with. Bones said that regardless it's super easy for him to get a hatch print from the show, sign it, and send it to the fan. He says if it's a scam, then it's a scam of someone wanting his signature which is ok by him.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Bobby Bones
The Boot

Alan Jackson Will No Longer Perform at CMA Fest 2022

Sad news for Alan Jackson fans: The country star is no longer part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup. The CMA announced the news in a press release on Friday (June 3), including no further details about why Jackson can no longer play the event. He was previously scheduled to perform as a part of the festival's star-studded nightly concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium alongside Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Kelsea Ballerini, among others. Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have now been added to this year's list of headliners, filling Jackson's empty time slot.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Rocks Out at CMA Fest: PHOTOS

How do you best celebrate an American Idol win? If you’re Noah Thompson, you head to Nashville to soak in CMA Fest. Thompson stepped to the stage during Jimmie Allen’s set Friday. He sang his debut single, “One Day Tonight. The American Idol social media account touted the appearance of this year’s champion. The tweet said Thompson “wowed the crowd at CMA Fest.”
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy