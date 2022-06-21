ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Lebanon, Syria and Egypt sign deal to supply Beirut with gas

By BASSEM MROUE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hrwh0_0gHEEOJW00

Lebanon, Egypt and Syria signed an agreement Tuesday to import Egyptian gas to a power plant in northern Lebanon through Syria. The deal would increase badly needed electricity supplies in Lebanon, which is suffering under a severe energy crisis and chronic outages.

The agreement still needs to be signed off on by the World Bank, which is supposed to finance the process. Also, U.S. assurances are needed that the countries involved will not be targeted by American sanctions imposed on Syria, Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad said.

Egypt had agreed to supply Lebanon with natural gas to its power plants through Jordan and Syria. Syrian and Lebanese experts have finished renovation work on the pipeline, which has been ready for months.

Fayad had said that about 650 million cubic meters (22.95 billion cubic feet) of gas will be brought to Lebanon through the pipeline annually to the Deir Ammar power station in the north. He added that the amount will lead to the production of 450 megawatts of electricity adding four hours of electricity supplies a day.

“The agreement signed today crowns hard work that began nine months ago,” Fayad said, adding that “we hope that all the obstacles have been removed in order to guarantee funding from the World Bank.”

The Syrian government is under U.S. and Western sanctions for its role in the country's 11-year war, which has left nearly half a million dead and disappeared and nearly half of the population displaced.

As part of the deal, Syria will not get any cash but will take a small amount of the gas.

“We are looking forward to get the final guarantees from the United States, especially regarding sanctions, therefore the support of the United States and the international community is essential,” Fayad said.

The director general of Syria’s General Petroleum Corp., Nabih Khrestin, said the deal would cover some of Lebanon’s need “and we are in more need.”

In January, Lebanon signed deals to purchase electricity from Jordan via Syria to help the small Mediterranean country that is in the grip of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

The deal with the Jordanians, which is expected to bring Lebanon up to 250 megawatts of electricity a day — enough for about two hours of power a day — has not been implemented yet.

Lebanon’s state electricity company now offers about two hours of power a day as part of a deal with Iraq that supplies two power stations with fuel. The deal with Iraq expires in September.

Washington in the past had offered reassurances to Lebanon and Egypt that it supports regional efforts to help Lebanon deal with its energy crisis, while reviewing such agreements to ensure that no sanctions are triggered.

Most residents in Lebanon have been heavily relying on costly, polluting private generators. The aging national grid has not been able to provide 24-hour electricity in the country since the end of the civil war in 1990, and fuel oil subsidies for the state electricity company have been the main driver of the country’s massive national debt.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Natural Gas#Egyptian#The World Bank#American#Lebanese#Syrian#Western
Fox News

Iran again threatens to assassinate Pompeo: 'Live in fear'

Iran is threatening a possible assassination attempt on former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with high-profile Twitter accounts posting inflammatory messages against him. Pompeo, now a Fox News contributor, has been highly critical of Iran both while serving in the Trump administration and after. He was in office when U.S. forces killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, whose daughter is now threatening the former secretary of state.
U.S. POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Saudi Arabia and Turkey resume path to partnership amid new Middle East realities

Before the ascent of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, before the various rifts in the Middle East exploded to the forefront, there was a budding golden period of relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.In April 2016, Saudi King Salman visited Turkey and was afforded pomp and ceremonious splendour that was extravagant even by the glitzy standards of the Middle East, as the two nations edged towards a powerful new partnership as regional military and economic hegemons. Now, after six years of recrimination, blockades, boycotts, and proxy wars – all of it shadowed by the brutal 2018 murder of dissident...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Country
Iraq
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov in Iran to discuss nuclear deal, cooperation

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Iran on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported, as world powers and Tehran are struggling to revive their 2015 nuclear pact amid stalled negotiations. "During Lavrov's visit, Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, boosting bilateral and energy cooperation, as well as...
POLITICS
Defense One

Today's D Brief: New, old Western arms to Ukraine; EU leaders in Kyiv; Grain bins for Ukraine; ISIS leader captured in Syria; And a bit more.

Lots more weapons are headed to Ukraine. After several days of requests from officials in Kyiv, the White House said Wednesday that it’s sending another billion dollars in weapons to Ukraine. That includes more howitzer artillery systems, Javelin anti-tank weapons, Harpoon anti-ship rockets, and more. So far, the U.S....
MILITARY
Reuters

EU leaders to debate economy woes as Russia squeezes gas supplies

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will turn on Friday from celebration over Ukraine's start on the road to membership of their bloc to consternation over Russia's squeeze on their gas supplies, soaring prices and sputtering economies. On the second day of a summit in Brussels, the leaders...
ECONOMY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy