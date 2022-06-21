ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Climate activists ‘injured by police’ in clash with officers ‘hiding in bushes to monitor camp’

By Samuel Webb
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RbQ1_0gHEEJtt00

Australian climate activists claim police injured two campaigners with an unmarked police car during a protest .

Police arrested seven people at a Blockade Australia camp in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney on Sunday.

Police said they were conducting investigations into “planned unauthorised protest activity” at a property in Colo when they were surrounded by a crowd who damaged the tyres of a police vehicle.

However, Blockade Australia , a climate protest group that takes direct action at “economic bottlenecks and centres of political power”, claims two activists were injured when the car sped away.

A statement put out by the group said members saw two people in full camouflage gear hiding in the bush and approached them, but the pair did not respond to questions.

The statement added: “The two armed, camouflaged people found hiding above our campsite did not speak to us or identify themselves to us or offer any sign to indicate that they were police officers.

“At 9am a large black car sped down the private driveway to our campsite. The two camouflaged people ran towards it.

“The vehicle and its occupants had no police markings. We asked the persons to identify themselves but none of the four occupants spoke with us.

“The vehicle then accelerated and sped towards people standing on the road. Two people were struck by the car and injured.

“At no point did any of the climate activists harm or threaten to harm the camouflaged intruders or occupants of the vehicle.

“It is possible that the unmarked car was dented when it smashed into our bodies however we cannot verify this. The police claim made on 19/06/22 that officers experienced fear or felt threatened is disingenuous. We were not the ones with the guns.

“We will not be intimidated by the militarised police who squash dissent to the system that fuels the climate crisis. We will not cave to fear tactics.”

NSW Police allege the officers were surrounded by a group of people and the tyres of an unmarked police vehicle were damaged, rendering it undriveable.

Seven people were arrested and taken to Windsor police station. They have been charged with a range of offences including affray, assaulting a police officer without actual bodily harm, intimidating a police officer, and property damage.

In March the protestors caused blockades at Port Botany in Sydney to disrupt fossil fuel production.

NSW police acting assistant commissioner Paul Dunstan said the activists were “practising, rehearsing and constructing items to conduct similar methods of protest that they conducted during the March protest activity, where you saw elaborate objects being formed and put in the middle of the roadways to ultimately disrupt vehicle activity and trains around the Sydney area”.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How shattered fiancé of glamorous blonde who was allegedly shot dead in shock daylight execution in a ritzy suburb was told about her death in JAIL: 'He's holding it together'

A murdered woman's fiancé has revealed his heartache after learning his glamorous partner was allegedly shot dead while he was locked up in a jail cell. Mitchell White's partner Feebie McIntosh, 25, was allegedly shot in the head at a home in Dicky Beach on the Sunshine Coast on May 27 - and died later after being rushed to hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo breaks cover to defend himself as a hero

The Uvalde school district police chief criticised for his handling of the massacre that unfolded at Robb Elementary School last month defended the officers’ delay in confronting the teenage gunman.Pete Arredondo, 50, provided one of the first public accounts on the police response to the elementary school shooting in a wide-ranging interview with the Texas Tribune, making it the first time the officer has given extensive comments on the incident since the deadly mass shooting occurred on 24 May that left 19 children and two teachers dead.In the wake of the massacre, law enforcement officials in Texas, particularly Chief...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Climate#Australian#Blockade Australia#Nsw
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Water park is evacuated with man and woman taken to hospital and 46 people treated by ambulance staff after visitors suffer 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'

One of the UK's largest indoor water parks was evacuated with a man and woman taken to hospital and a further 46 people treated by ambulance staff after suffering 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'. Emergency services rushed to Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent along with 'specialist resources' earlier today, where 110...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Shocking moment armed 12-YEAR-OLD boy robs a Michigan gas station: Child aims his grandfather's gun at cashier and fires a warning shot after she asks 'are you serious?'

A youngster was caught on surveillance camera video holding up a Michigan gas station as he demanded the money from the cashier. Footage sees the skinny 12-year-old waiting calmly in line in the town of Hartford, with his hand in his backpack as a customer in front of him pay for gas.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Indian man arrested for chopping off wife’s hand fearing she would leave him after getting job

An Indian man in the eastern state of West Bengal was arrested after he allegedly chopped off his wife’s right hand in an attempt to stop her from taking up a job at a government hospital which could require her to move cities.Sher Mohammed Sheikh, 26, a resident of West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, along with his two friends, chopped off his wife Renu Khatun’s (23) hand while she was sleeping early on Sunday morning, reported The Telegraph.Police said that Ms Khatun is receiving care in a hospital in Durgapur where she is in a stable condition.“Preliminary investigations have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pilot calls POLICE to help trapped passengers flee Tui jet after ground crew who took so long to load bags that the flight was cancelled then 'abandoned’ them on the runway at Manchester for three HOURS

A pilot was forced to call the police to help hundreds of passengers disembark an 'abandoned' plane after they were left sat on the runway for three hours due to staff shortages. Holidaymakers were left onboard the aircraft at Manchester Airport on Monday evening, with the TUI flight due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenage driver who was 'high on drugs' and out on bail when he mowed down couple who was expecting their first child learns his fate

A teenager who was charged with murder over a crash that claimed the lives of a couple walking their dogs on Australia Day last year is set to learn his fate. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31 - who was six months' pregnant - were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane, when a four-wheel-drive ploughed into them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy