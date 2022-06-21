ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Gas Station Owners Slash Prices: 'Trying to Help Our Customers'

By Brendan Cole
 2 days ago
Drivers pulling in to C K Food Mart on Osborn Road and 20th Street in Phoenix can get a gallon of gas for a dollar less than...

Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of June 20, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen 9.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.40/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 51.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $2.26/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
Gas Station Owner Lowers Selling Price For Customers: “We Don’t Go By Money”

The owner of Valero Energy Corporation gas station in Phoenix, Jaswiendre Singh, has made it a duty to sell to customers at lower prices compared to other gas stations across the city. The father of three, whose Sikh religious values influenced his kind decision, said, “I have to make the money somewhere, someday, right, but not right now. Now it’s time to help people.”
Homeowners in northern Arizona prepare for monsoon flooding

Businesses in downtown Phoenix are feeling the negative impact of the light rail construction and wish more was done to help them. Racing horses have been dying at alarming rates in Arizona and now regulators are looking into what the problem is. Educators say $500+ million in state budget for...
Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling quickly

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling down quickly. In the past 28 days, 11,845 new residential listings were added in the Greater Phoenix area, according to the Cromford Report. It’s a 34% jump in new listings, compared to the average. At the same time, rising mortgage interest rates are pricing some would-be home buyers out of the market.
Relocated Arizonans and travelers fuel dispensary growth

Medicinal marijuana became legal in 2010, and 10 years later, recreational marijuana was legalized. Therefore, Arizona has become one of 19 states where recreational cannabis is legal, and one of 37 states where medicinal marijuana is legal. At GreenPharms, we have seen an uptick in dispensary growth due to customers...
A western Pennsylvania gas station will offer gas at $2.38 per gallon

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The line for gas is sure to be long at a BP in Lower Burrell Wednesday. The gas station, located in the 3200 block of Leechburg Road, is partnering up with the political group Americans for Prosperity to offer gas at $2.38 a gallon for one day. $2.38 was the national average of gas in mid-January 2021, the group said.
$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased at QuikTrip in west Phoenix

PHOENIX – For the second time in less than a week, a Powerball ticket purchased at a Valley gas station hit for $50,000. The latest winner was sold at the QuikTrip at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix. The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus...
350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
7 Arizona Dude Ranches

Deep orange and brilliant pink-hued sunsets. Saguaro cactuses standing guard. Rolling hills, running water and thundering hoofbeats. For many, when they imagine the Wild West, they’re actually picturing rugged cowboys atop horseback roaming the wide-open spaces of Arizona. Luckily, in 2022, the adventure, fun and romance of the western lifestyle is still very much alive and available to visitors at more than 15 Arizona dude ranches and guest ranches across the state. And don’t worry; no previous western experience is required! The trained cowboys and cowgirls teach guests everything.
ADOT plans to widen Highway 93, laying the groundwork for I-11 project

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to widen a heavily traveled highway that is the most direct route from Phoenix to Las Vegas. US Route 93 is plagued by severe crashes, including one last year that nearly killed a DPS trooper. Passing motorists rescued Trooper Casey Rhinehart from his burning patrol car after he was hit by an oncoming car. Rhinehart had stopped to help a motorist who had run out of gas.
Cardenas Markets to undergo major expansion

Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
Lake level decline worse than anticipated

A megadrought is draining Lake Mead faster than anticipated. Water shortages and demand on the Colorado River Basin will require reductions in water use of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 to preserve “critical levels” at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in testimony recently.
A new way to fight fires is coming to Phoenix

Hotel and city employees in Scottsdale learn how to spot sex, human trafficking. A hotel in Scottsdale is joining city employees in learning how to spot human and sex trafficking. Teen who shot at Glendale officers wanted to murder a cop. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Investigators say two teens...
Arizona wildfires: Morning update for June 22

The Pipeline, Haywire and Contreras fires are currently burning in Arizona. Here's an update on firefighting efforts for the fires on June 22, 2022.
