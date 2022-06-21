ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg to split into 3 companies: snacks, cereals, and plant-based food

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

Big-name companies have begun to split up at an accelerated pace, including General Electric, IBM and Johnson & Johnson, but such splits are more rare for food producers.

