ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Officials identified 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson who died after a rear-end collision in Culver City (Culver City, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0gHEE8H900
Officials identified 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson who died after a rear-end collision in Culver City (Culver City, CA)Nationwide Report

Officials identified 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson, of Palmdale, as the woman who lost her life after a rear-end collision Saturday in Culver City. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place at 10:16 p.m. near La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a vehicle crashes into a tree on 710 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

1 person killed after a vehicle crashes into a tree on 710 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, one person died after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash was reported a little after 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway near Wardlow Road [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman arrested after her vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in Burbank (Burbank, CA)

Woman arrested after her vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in Burbank (Burbank, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, a vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in the city of Burbank just after midnight while officers arrested the female driver for DUI. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 1100 block of San Fernando Boulevard at about 12:01 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
BURBANK, CA
Nationwide Report

Pedestrian dead after being hit by a motorcycle on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica (Santa Monica, CA)

Pedestrian dead after being hit by a motorcycle on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica (Santa Monica, CA)Nationwide Report. A pedestrian was killed after getting struck by a motorcycle Tuesday morning on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Cloverfield Boulevard on-ramp of the 10 FWY [...]
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Culver City, CA
Crime & Safety
Culver City, CA
Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Palmdale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Culver City, CA
City
Palmdale, CA
Palmdale, CA
Accidents
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Saurabh

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

One dead after single-car collision with tree on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

One person was killed after their vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of I-710 Freeway in Long Beach Thursday morning. The single-vehicle collision was first reported just after 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Wardlow Road. Authorities pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene.California Highway Patrol officers were not sure what led up to the crash, but as a result, they issued a Sigalert for the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes in the area as they investigated the incident. All lanes were reopened as of 7:00 a.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Rear End Collision#Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after getting struck by a Metrolink train in Newhall (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person dead after getting struck by a Metrolink train in Newhall (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after getting struck by a Metrolink train Monday morning in Newhall. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Railroad and Newhall Avenues at about 10:35 a.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian accident [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Nationwide Report

23-year-old woman dead, 1 person injured after a two-vehicle crash in Culver City (Culver City, CA)

23-year-old woman dead, 1 person injured after a two-vehicle crash in Culver City (Culver City, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday night, a 23-year-old woman lost her life while another person suffered injuries following a rear-end collision in Culver City. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive [...]
CULVER CITY, CA
Key News Network

DUI Driver Arrested After Slamming Vehicle into McDonald’s

Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: A female driver was arrested for DUI after crashing her vehicle into a McDonald’s in the city of Burbank just after midnight. Around 12:01a.m. Thursday, June 23, Burbank Police and Fire Department responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision on the 1100 block of San Fernando Boulevard.
BURBANK, CA
Nationwide Report

21-year-old Javier Bueno Jr. dead after a crash in Hesperia (Hesperia, CA)

21-year-old Javier Bueno Jr. dead after a crash in Hesperia (Hesperia, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Javier Bueno Jr. as the man who lost his life following a motor vehicle accident on Sunday in Hesperia. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of Cascade Avenue and Ranchero Road at approximately 6:40 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jada Taylor Gipson Killed in Crash on Wrightcrest Drive [Los Angeles, CA]

Two-Vehicle Crash on Wrightcrest Drive Left One Fatality. The collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. Authorities said a female driver in a white sedan driving south on La Cienega rear-ended another vehicle for unknown reasons. The collision caused the car to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

LAFD Battle Ripping Greater Alarm Structure Fire | Los Angeles

06.21.2022 | 2:29 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units located a one story 100′ x 100′ commercial building with fire showing from the roof. One commercial building was threatened to the west. Firefighters made an aggressive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy