Officials identified 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson who died after a rear-end collision in Culver City (Culver City, CA)
Nationwide Report
Officials identified 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson, of Palmdale, as the woman who lost her life after a rear-end collision Saturday in Culver City. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place at 10:16 p.m. near La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive [...]
