Animals

Sheep Lost in the Wild for Years Unrecognizable After 57lbs of Wool Sheared

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
2 days ago
 2 days ago
"With her fleece growing longer and longer by the day, I didn't know how much longer the poor animal would survive," said one...

Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

Bella is a loving German shepherd dog who had a traumatic experience in January of last year, when she nearly drowned in the River Trent at Long Lane, Farndon, United Kingdom, after her previous family abandoned her there. The terrified and helpless puppy was discovered tethered to a rock in the ocean. Bella fought for her life for several hours.
The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses

Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them. Western Canada is home to some of the largest grizzly populations in North America aside from Alaska, of course. These animals need to consume a lot of food. […] The post Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
One Green Planet

With Tears in Her Eyes: Mother Dog Refuses to Leave Dead Puppies Cruelly Stuffed in Bag

A dog was found on the side of the road with “tears in her eyes” as she sat next to her dead puppies who were cruelly stuffed in a bag. Paul Skinner, a cyclist, was biking along a road when he found the mom on the roadside. The Cocker Spaniel mother seemed to be in distress and did not want to leave her babies side.
dailyphew.com

This Was Audrey, A Turtle Who Spent 20 Years Living In A Bucket Before She Was Rescued

This is Audrey, a 24 years old turtle who was born like a normal red eared slider, but as she grew, her shell went totally deformed because of her owner not taking proper care of her. During 20 years, Audrey lived in a bucket full of cold water, without filter, without solar light and being only fed with egg whites. As she managed to grow, her shell turned this abnormal way in order to survive.
