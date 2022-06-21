ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kellogg to split into 3 companies: snacks, cereals, and plant-based food

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmVc0_0gHEDzZG00

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

Kellogg’s which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.

Kellogg’s had net sales of $14.2 billion in 2021, with $11.4 billion generated by its its snack division. Cereal accounted for another $2.4 billion in sales last year while plant-based sales totaled around $340 million.

“These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities,” said CEO Steve Cahillane.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Cahillane will become chairman and CEO of the global snacking company. The management team of the cereal company will be named later. The board of directors has approved the spin-offs.

Shareholders will receive shares in the two spin-offs on a pro-rata basis relative to their Kellogg holdings.

Kellogg said it would explore other options for its plant-based business, including a possible sale.

The company’s corporate headquarters will move from Battle Creek, Michigan, to Chicago, but it will maintain dual headquarters in both cities for its snack company, which makes up about 80% of current sales. Kellogg’s three international headquarters in Europe, Latin America, and AMEA will remain in their current locations.

Big-name companies have begun to split up at an accelerated pace, including General Electric, IBM and Johnson & Johnson, but such splits are more rare for food producers. The last major split in the sector was in in 2012, when Kraft split to create Mondelez.

Board endorses Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal

It is a particularly perilous time in the industry due to rising costs, both for labor and for material. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed grain prices higher and this month, the U.S. reported that inflation is hitting four-decade highs .

Last fall, about 1,400 workers at Kellogg’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months before winning a new contract with immediate, across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all workers. In March, few hundred other workers at a plant the makes Cheez-Its won a new contract with 15% wage increases over three years.

Shares of Kellogg Co. jumped 8% to $73.29 before the opening bell Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Former Baltimore Raven, TV broadcaster Tony Siragusa dies

(WHTM) – Former NFL defensive tackle and TV broadcaster Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Siragusa’s passing on Wednesday, saying in a tweet he was “heart broken as is all of Colts Nation” and that Siragusa “squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55.” The news […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc27 News

Budweiser Clydesdales visiting York County this week

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are in York County for the week at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in Hellam Township. The public is invited to see the Clydesdales in person every day between Tuesday, June 21, and Sunday, June 26. To meet and greet the horses, check out the public […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s plant-based burger may not be ready for prime time in the U.S.

McDonald’s McPlant burger may be inevitable, but it’s apparently not imminent. That, at least, is based on a report from BTIG Analyst Peter Saleh, who in a note on Thursday indicated that tests of the product have underwhelmed in Dallas and San Francisco, casting doubt on the plant-based burger’s nationwide introduction in the second half of the year.
RESTAURANTS
Fast Company

Kellogg is splitting into 3 companies: Here’s what each one will focus on

Three companies are better than one for one of America’s most well-known brands. Kellogg Company, the breakfast cereal juggernaut, has announced that it will split itself into three separate companies after the Kellogg board of directors approved the plan. All three new companies will be publicly traded, and Kellogg...
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Popculture

Peanut Butter Cups Recalled as Salmonella Fears Continue

The sweeping Jif peanut butter recall has just expanded to another product. As more and more products continue to be pulled from store shelves over fears of potential salmonella contamination, Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. on May 27 voluntarily recalled some peanut butter cups sold at retailers nationwide. The U.S. Food...
KENTUCKY STATE
WebMD

Other Products Pulled Amid Jif Peanut Butter Recall

May 27, 2022 – Many companies are recalling food products made or sold with Jif peanut butter after Jif recalled 49 of its own products recently because of salmonella risk. Some of the other products are sold in major retailers, including Walmart and Albertsons. The products listed so far on the FDA recall list include those made or distributed by:
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Cereals#Snacks#Kellogg Co#Frosted Flakes#Morningstar Farms#Cahillane
Mashed

Hershey's Is Launching A New Dairy-Free Chocolate Bar

The Hershey Company has been around for approximately 128 years. Established in 1894, this iconic chocolate brand has helped the United States see itself through the Great Depression and two world wars. It's a go-to candy for Valentine's Day. In fact, per Time, America loves Hershey's Kiss flavors so much, that these bite-size pieces of chocolate are woven into the fabric of our favorite holiday where Cupid is the star. Statista shares that, in 2021, Hershey made $8.97 billion and is considered one of the largest chocolate makers in North America. The company has definitely proven its longevity and staying power.
FOOD & DRINKS
morningbrew.com

Kellogg is splitting into 3 companies, proving snacks are big business

Inflation may slow your summer travel and tighten your wardrobe budget, but seismic moves from two food industry giants show that execs predict we’ll all keep faithfully spending in one area: snacks. Kellogg announced Tuesday that it will split into three publicly traded companies, focused on snacks, cereal, and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
bloomberglaw.com

Kellogg Asks Kirkland for Legal Advice on Three-Way Split (1)

Kirkland & Ellis is advising Kellogg Co. in its split into three independent companies, helping the maker of Rice Krispies cereal and Cheez-It crackers through a process expected to finish next year. Kellogg will split into companies focused on global snacking, North American cereals, and plant-based foods, the company said...
BUSINESS
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy