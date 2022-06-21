ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Jan. 6 hearings resume Tuesday

By Sydney Kalich
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2249KN_0gHEDsOB00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is set to hear from elections workers and local officials who warded off former President Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

This is the fourth televised public hearing investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. The hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s efforts to undo now-President Joe Biden’s victory by leaning on officials in key battleground states to reject ballots outright or to submit alternative electors for the final tally in Congress.

Embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to testify about Trump’s phone call asking him to “find 11,780” votes that could flip the state to prevent Biden’s election victory.

Raffensperger, with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be key witnesses, along with Wandrea “Shay” Moss, a former Georgia election worker who, with her mother, have said they faced such severe public harassment from Trump allies they felt unable to live normal lives.

NewsNation will live stream the hearings at 1 pm ET. You can watch the hearing live in the player above.

For prior coverage of previous hearings, click here

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is using Thursday’s hearing to show the pressure that Donald Trump put on the Justice Department to install a loyalist at the helm who would pursue the then-president’s false claims of voter fraud and stop the certification of the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#State#Republican#Newsnation#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

Jan. 6 committee releases new video ahead of third hearing on the Capitol riot

The Jan. 6 committee has released new surveillance footage that shows Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk giving a private tour on Jan. 5, the day prior to the Capitol riot. A person in that group marched on the Capitol the following day. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discuss the significance of this new video.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

January 6 committee posts new footage of Capitol tour, prepares for next hearing

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot has posted new footage it says shows Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk giving a tour of the Capitol one day before the attack. The committee says a participant in that tour, who was seen photographing hallways and staircases, marched on the Capitol and threatened lawmakers the next day. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killions joins CBS News' Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano to discuss the video and what to expect at Thursday's hearing.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is set to resume its public hearings today, focusing on efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in key battleground states. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down how the Trump administration’s pressure campaign on certain states plays into the larger investigation into the Capitol riot. June 21, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc27 News

Former Baltimore Raven, TV broadcaster Tony Siragusa dies

(WHTM) – Former NFL defensive tackle and TV broadcaster Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Siragusa’s passing on Wednesday, saying in a tweet he was “heart broken as is all of Colts Nation” and that Siragusa “squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55.” The news […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy