COVID-19 shots for kids 6 months and older available

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting on Tuesday, New York City parents can make appointments for their children 6 months and older to be vaccinated.

Children in that age group can get the shot as early as Wednesday in the city. This comes after the FDA and the CDC gave the green light to the vaccines late last week.

Parents looking to get their children their shots have two options available to them — Moderna and Pfizer. Some parents appreciated the extra layer of protection.

“It’s just another thing we can do to help her to be as healthy and safe as she can,” mother Chloe King said.

The Moderna vaccine has two doses to be taken four weeks apart. Those will be available at 10 city-run sites beginning on Wednesday. As for the Pfizer shot, it will be available at non-city-run sites. That vaccine has a total of three doses. The first two are three weeks apart, and the last one is eight weeks later.

Appointments for the vaccine can be made using the NYC COVID-1 9 vaccine finder online , as well as locations that offer the shot.

