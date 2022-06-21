ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kellogg to split into 3 companies: snacks, cereals, and plant-based food

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtTeh_0gHECLjl00

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

Kellogg’s which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.

Kellogg’s had net sales of $14.2 billion in 2021, with $11.4 billion generated by its its snack division. Cereal accounted for another $2.4 billion in sales last year while plant-based sales totaled around $340 million.

“These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities,” said CEO Steve Cahillane.

New evidence in 60-year-old Alcatraz prison break

Cahillane will become chairman and CEO of the global snacking company. The management team of the cereal company will be named later. The board of directors has approved the spin-offs.

Shareholders will receive shares in the two spin-offs on a pro-rata basis relative to their Kellogg holdings.

Kellogg said it would explore other options for its plant-based business, including a possible sale.

The company’s corporate headquarters will move from Battle Creek, Michigan, to Chicago, but it will maintain dual headquarters in both cities for its snack company, which makes up about 80% of current sales. Kellogg’s three international headquarters in Europe, Latin America, and AMEA will remain in their current locations.

Big-name companies have begun to split up at an accelerated pace, including General Electric, IBM and Johnson & Johnson, but such splits are more rare for food producers. The last major split in the sector was in in 2012, when Kraft split to create Mondelez.

Watch: Bear stalks family on hike

It is a particularly perilous time in the industry due to rising costs, both for labor and for material. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed grain prices higher and this month, the U.S. reported that inflation is hitting four-decade highs .

Last fall, about 1,400 workers at Kellogg’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months before winning a new contract with immediate, across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all workers. In March, few hundred other workers at a plant the makes Cheez-Its won a new contract with 15% wage increases over three years.

Shares of Kellogg Co. jumped 8% to $73.29 before the opening bell Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Is Finally Dipping Its Toes Into Plant-Based Meat

Carnivores have ruled the recipe world for decades, but it looks like the landscape is starting to shift. Plant-based food products are no longer grocery store items tucked away on a single shelf in the frozen section. The demand for these products is on the rise, and according to a MarketsandMarkets news release, it is going to continue to grow. While in 2020, plant-based meat producers saw their market "valued at $4.3 billion," that dollar figure is expected to almost double by 2025 to $8.3 billion.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
AOL Corp

Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

(Reuters) -Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and sharpening its focus on the snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Kellogg is splitting into 3 companies, proving snacks are big business

Inflation may slow your summer travel and tighten your wardrobe budget, but seismic moves from two food industry giants show that execs predict we’ll all keep faithfully spending in one area: snacks. Kellogg announced Tuesday that it will split into three publicly traded companies, focused on snacks, cereal, and...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Cereals#Europe#Kellogg Co#Frosted Flakes#Morningstar Farms#Cahillane
Popculture

Peanut Butter Cups Recalled as Salmonella Fears Continue

The sweeping Jif peanut butter recall has just expanded to another product. As more and more products continue to be pulled from store shelves over fears of potential salmonella contamination, Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. on May 27 voluntarily recalled some peanut butter cups sold at retailers nationwide. The U.S. Food...
KENTUCKY STATE
Slate

The Government Is Coming for Your Almond and Oat Milk!

When you drop a box of almond milk into your shopping cart, or order an oat-milk latte, are you being bamboozled? That’s the contention of Big Dairy, which has been pressing its friends in Congress and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reserve the name milk for fluids extracted from the mammary glands of animals. The FDA, which regulates food labeling, appears poised to grant the industry its wish.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Other Products Pulled Amid Jif Peanut Butter Recall

May 27, 2022 – Many companies are recalling food products made or sold with Jif peanut butter after Jif recalled 49 of its own products recently because of salmonella risk. Some of the other products are sold in major retailers, including Walmart and Albertsons. The products listed so far on the FDA recall list include those made or distributed by:
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Chicago

Kellogg to split into three companies, with snack division headquarters in Chicago

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.Kellogg's had net sales of $14.2 billion in 2021, with $11.4 billion generated by its snack division, which makes Cheez-Its, Pringles and Pop-Tarts, among other brands. Cereal accounted for another $2.4 billion in sales last year while plant-based sales totaled around $340 million."These businesses all have significant...
CHICAGO, IL
LIVESTRONG.com

The 9 Best Vegan Meat Substitutes High in Protein

Plenty of whole grains, fruits and vegetables are the building blocks of a nutritious plant-based diet. And nowadays, there are so many vegan "meat" substitutes that not only taste great in recipes, but also bump up the protein. Plant-based diets have plenty of nutritional benefits: In fact, they're linked to...
RECIPES
International Business Times

Kellogg's Faux Meat Spin-off Faces 'Tough Environment'

Kellogg Co's plan to spin off and potentially sell its profitable MorningStar Farms vegetarian patties and plant-based meat business could shake up the frozen aisle in grocery stores. But the line of plant-based breakfast sausages, burgers and faux chicken, priced significantly less than premium brands such as Beyond Meat and...
AGRICULTURE
WWLP

State Republicans say Trump wanted them to break law to keep him in power

Former President Trump's campaign to press GOP state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election violated state laws, defied the Constitution and led directly to violent threats against those figures that continues to this day, a number of those Republicans testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
POTUS
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy