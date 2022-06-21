Portions Of H.E. Bailey Turnpike Begin Cashless System

Starting Tuesday, another section of Oklahoma's turnpikes are going cashless.

This will be at the H.E. Bailey Turnpike between OKC and Lawton, meaning the first of three sections of the H.E. Bailey will now be cashless.

The tool plazas near Chickasha, Newcastle and the SH-4/H.E. Bailey spur near Blanchard will be the first to transition.

At this time, the rest of the turnpike will not transition to cashless until next month.

As part of PlatePay, cameras at the toll stations will simply just take a picture of a person's license plate.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will then send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice in the mail.

For PIKEPASS customers, nothing will change.

In fact, the OTA encourages drivers to get PIKEPASS due to rates being higher with PlatePay.

According to the PIKEPASS toll calculator, going from OKC to the state line on the H.E. Bailey is $5.10 with PIKEPASS. For PlatePay, it will be $6.25.

The OTA said a recent accident near the Newcastle toll plaza moved up the cashless transition date and highlighted the need for the cashless system.

OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle said the accident was, "another reminder of why we need to get these turnpikes converted to all electronic tolling as quickly as possible.”

Both the sections near Newcastle and near Blanchard will be narrowed to one lane with reduced speeds through the fall, as crews begin to remove the toll plazas from those sections.