Palm Springs, CA

The Desert Art of California #ArtTuesday

adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the high desert and Joshua Trees of 29 Palms to the arid desert of Coachella valley, to the off the grid art of Slab City, to the surprisingly weird constructions in Palm Springs, there is a lot to see in the...

blog.adafruit.com

palisadesnews.com

Palisades Italian Restaurant Opens Location in Palm Desert

Porta Via now openat at 73100 El Paseo in Palm Desert. Porta Via has been growing steadily as a restaurant chain thanks to their ubiquitous presence and their celebrity fans. The restaurant is taking the step of opening yet another location, this time in the Coachella Valley as reported by Eater Los Angeles.
PALM DESERT, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Treasure Sale at the Asistencia

The Redlands Conservancy's Treasure Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 24, Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, at the Asistencia on Barton Road. The treasures are, well, treasures. All manner of long-held and treasured items have been donated to the conservancy for the sale.
REDLANDS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

There Were How Many Lightning Strikes in Southern California?

A rare early summer thunderstorm unleashed thousands of lightning strikes that lit up the the sky for hours early Wednesday in Southern California. As of early Thursday morning, more than 8,600 lightning strikes were registered in the greater Southern California region. Closer to Los Angeles County, more than 4,900 strikes...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

Cardenas Markets to undergo major expansion

Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
FONTANA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Coming next year to Riverside: a one-stop shop for Inland Empire homeless residents

Project Legacy is being built in Downtown Riverside by the non-profit TruEvolution. When complete, the facility will offer 48 beds in five houses. "In the center of the campus is a 5,000 square foot commercial building, that is going to be not only our headquarters but where we are going to provide all of our social and clinical services," said TruEvolution CEO Gabriel Maldonado.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

350K California rainbow trout to be euthanized after bacteria outbreak

Nearly 350,000 rainbow trout must be euthanized as California wildlife officials battle bacteria outbreaks at two fish hatcheries in the eastern Sierra. The naturally occurring bacteria, Lactococcus petuari, was first detected in April at Black Rock and Fish Springs hatcheries in Inyo County, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Monday. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Thunderstorm Cells Pound Mountains Around Banning Pass, Coachella Valley

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Thunderstorm cells dumped heavy rain in parts of the. San Bernardino National Forest today and caused roadway flooding in the San. Gorgonio Pass and east of the Coachella Valley, while lightning strikes caused. damage in at least one location, amid the first monsoonal activity of summer.
BANNING, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Unique home on Fern Avenue was built in 1905

In the winter of 1905, permit #498 was approved to build a new 1½-story residence at 121 E. Fern Ave. in the Atwood and Ford #1 Tract on lot 12. The home would measure approximately 34-by-48 feet and consist of seven rooms. Mr. Fredrick T. Harris was the first owner and architect of this one-of-a-kind home.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands of SCE customers temporarily left without power in Cathedral City

A power outage in Cathedral City left more 7,600 customers without power at one point Wednesday afternoon, according to Southern California Edison. Power was back to all but five customers by 5:30 p.m. The outage also affected businesses in the area of Vista Chino and Landau, including a CVS pharmacy. There is no word on The post Thousands of SCE customers temporarily left without power in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA

