The Desert Art of California #ArtTuesday

For a quick long weekend getaway with family, I decided to visit the Palm Springs area. Given that it is June, I was a bit worried about the weather as Palm Springs summers are often 110 degrees. Luckily, the time I visited was in the high 90’s. A few years back, I stayed at the Marriott Desert Springs 1 Villas and really enjoyed my stay. At the Marriott Villas, we were granted access to utilize the JW Marriott’s pools which were nice. So, I decided it was time to try the JW Marriott Desert Springs out for an overnight stay as well.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO