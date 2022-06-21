ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Lauren Jackson set to return for Australia's Opals at age 41

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WvV2f_0gHEBeLf00

Australian basketball great Lauren Jackson is set to rejoin the national team at the age of 41 in a bid for another world championship medal.

Jackson, a seven-time WNBA All-Star who led Australia to a world championship title in 2006 and won four Olympic medals, hasn’t played for the Opals for nine years but was tempted to return for a women's World Cup on home soil in September.

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday quoted Jackson saying she will join the Opals in camp in Canberra, the Australian capital, next week. She tweeted the article.

“It kind of feels like I’m a kid again vying for a position," Jackson told the newspaper. "When I found out I made it into the squad I had a moment of shock, it’s reality now and getting into the mind frame again of competing to wear the green and gold again.”

Basketball Australia later confirmed it on social media, posting its congratulations and saying: “Lauren is an outstanding athlete, and her return is a testament to the amount of work she has put in and her incredible competitive nature.”

The 6-foot-5 Jackson retired before the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of recurring knee problems but returned to Australia's domestic league earlier this year.

“I never expected to get to this point so every day I get past here is a blessing and I truly feel like one of the luckiest people in the world to be getting another shot after the way my career ended,” Jackson said. "I’ve been very cautious ... not to get over excited or put any pressure on myself.

“It’s been a really long journey but every milestone that I’ve hit I’ve gone ‘I didn’t think I’d get to this point.'”

Jackson was a three-time scoring champion and won two WNBA championships in 11 seasons with the Seattle Storm and was named finals MVP in 2010. She also won league titles in Australia, Spain and Russia as well as three Olympic silver and one bronze, plus a gold and two bronze medals at the world championships.

“With my size, height and experience in the game I think what I can bring to the team is invaluable in terms of leadership,” she said. “Once I step foot on a basketball court I’m pretty confident, it just comes naturally and has always just been part of who I am.

“I know I can bring that confidence to the girls.”

___

More AP Asia sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-asia and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Jackson
FitnessVolt.com

Chance Mitchell (93KG) Sets 2 World Records at the 2022 IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships

The 2022 IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championship is taking place from June 6-12, 2022, in Sun City, South Africa. The first four days of the competition saw numerous records fall. One of the athletes who succeeded in that was Chance Mitchell. The American representative scored his first IPF World Championships title and two World Records. He competed in the raw 93-kilogram weight class, and outperformed the defending champion, Jonathan Cayco, to claim the win.
INSTAGRAM
ESPN

Hungary's Kristof Milak sets world record in men's 200 butterfly

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary's Kristof Milak set a world record in the men's 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Milak clocked 1 minute, 50.34 seconds to shave 0.39 seconds off the previous record he set at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 24, 2019.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Australia#Olympics#Basketball Court#Australian#Daily Telegraph#Opals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Former Badger Khalil Iverson's FIBA 3x3 World Cup highlights vs. Slovenia

On Tuesday evening, former Wisconsin forward Khalil Iverson made his debut for Team USA in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup with two victories against Austria and Slovenia. In his second game against Slovenia, Iverson scored seven one-point baskets and dominated on the defensive end with nine rebounds and two blocks. Team USA was able to handle Austria 21-17 and Slovenia 22-9 on the opening day of pool play and currently sits at the top of their group alongside Belgium at 2-0.
NBA
swimswam.com

The United States & Australia Come Up Big On Night Six In Budapest

LCM (50-meter format) The United States remains the overall medal table leader with no signs of slowing down through six days of competition here in Budapest. Lilly King and Ryan Murphy were the individual event winners for the stars n’ stripes, with the former topping the women’s 200m breaststroke podium while the latter grabbed gold in the men’s 200m back.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Guardian

Mollie O’Callaghan and Zac Stubblety-Cook strike gold for Australia at swim worlds

Mollie O’Callaghan and Zac Stubblety-Cook made it another golden day for Australia at the world swimming championships in Budapest with supreme displays of brinkmanship. O’Callaghan overcame a touch of pre-race panic to take the 100m freestyle with an extraordinary late burst on Thursday before Stubblety-Cook appeared to toy with his 200m breaststroke opponents to storm through and add the world title to the Olympic gold he won in the event last year.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Australia
BBC

Catch-up: World Aquatics Championships

Budapest hosts the first World Aquatics Championships since 2019. Team GB head to Hungary on the back of a record medal haul at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Experienced team members include triple European champion Molly Renshaw and double Olympic gold medallist and four-time world champion James Guy, who are both making their fifth appearance at the World Championships.
SWIMMING & SURFING
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy