True-crime author Billy Jensen's Bexley event canceled as book publication postponed

An event at Gramercy Books featuring true-crime podcast host and author Billy Jensen has been canceled after the publication of Jensen's latest book has been indefinitely postponed.

Jensen had been scheduled to appear on July 19, the same day as his most recent book "Killers Amidst Killers" was scheduled for release.

However, on Friday, HarperCollins, the publishing house responsible for the release of Jensen's book, told the bookstore that publication was being postponed. This means the July 19 event would also be canceled.

No explanation was given for the postponement of the release of Jensen's book.

Jensen is best-known for hosting a number of true-crime podcasts, including "The First Degree," "Unraveled" and "Jensen and Holes: The Murder Squad." The latter podcast, which also featured a former cold-case detective in California, was formally canceled on May 20 by Exactly Right Podcast Network.

No reason was given for that cancelation.

"Killers Amidst Killers" is focused in Columbus and examines "serial killers who are walking among us and planning their next moves in real time," according to the synopsis of the book on HarperCollins' website.

The book was born after Jensen started investigating the deaths of two women, Lindsey Maccabee, 30, and Danielle Green, 25, whose bodies were found weeks apart in 2016 in Fairfield County. The women, who were friends, both were working along Sullivant Avenue prior to their death.

Jensen's book explores their deaths, as well as the unsolved deaths of more women throughout Ohio, and asks whether enough is being done to solve their homicides.

