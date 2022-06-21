Musician Jacob Sartorius Reveals How He Manages His Anxiety And Depression Naturally – Exclusive

Jacob Sartorius has struggled with depression and anxiety since he was a tween, and living his life under the constant scrutiny of strangers on the Internet certainly didn't help. At times, his depression was so bad that he could barely make it out of bed in the morning. Eventually, it got so bad that Sartorius even took some time off from his career as a musician to address his mental health. He went to therapy and began taking prescription medications, which helped, but Sartorius was still struggling.

Then he started practicing the Wim Hof Method of meditation. His therapist suggested the breath work regimen during a session and sent Sartorius a link to one of Dutch guru Wim Hof's videos. As soon as Sartorius tried it, he knew he'd found a way to manage his mental health. In an exclusive interview with Health Digest , he revealed how the Wim Hof Method has helped him handle his anxiety and depression without any medications.

What It Was Like To Live With Depression And Anxiety

Jacob Sartorius revealed that when he was really struggling with his mental health , he felt totally isolated and wasn't able to participate in life the way he wanted to, no matter how hard he tried.

"I've been so blocked by anxiety, blocked by depression," Sartorius explained. "I felt like I was waving through a window. I didn't feel like I was part of [life] ... It can be disabling in some ways. I remember there was a time where I didn't want to get out of bed for ... over a week. I felt physically and mentally exhausted ... I was defeated, in a way, and questioning what would be the thing that [could make me] move forward."

He admitted that in the past, he used to deal with these feelings in self-destructive ways that weren't kind or healthy for his body or mind. The Wim Hof Method , which consists of a combination of regimented breath work and cold exposure via cold showers , gave him an alternative.

How The Wim Hof Method Helped

After Jacob Sartorius did the breath work practice his therapist sent him, he became obsessed with the Wim Hof Method. He read everything he could about it and did the breath work and cold exposure every day. He revealed that results came quickly.

"[I] had a great experience the very first time I did it ... I did feel a sense of calm almost immediately, maybe after five breaths."

With consistent practice of the breath work and cold exposure, Sartorius' perspective began to change.

"I'm seeing the light at the end of the tunnel every time I do this breathing, and it gives me the focus, and it strengthens my willpower to want to keep moving forward," he said. "When I go to the breathing, I'm a little anxious ... When I leave the breathing, I'm a different person. I actually feel different."

After practicing the Wim Hof Method for a while, Sartorius even went off the prescriptions he'd been on for anxiety and depression. He said that the Wim Hof Method "replaced" the medications with a natural way to take care of his mental health. Though he still struggles with his mental health sometimes, as we all do, his life is filled with much more positivity and gratitude than ever before -- and for him, the Wim Hof Method is the key.

