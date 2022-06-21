OSU's Hunter Armstrong earns bronze medal in the 100 back at 2022 World Championships

Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong captured the bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2022 FINA World Championships at Budapest, Hungary.

Armstrong finished with a 51.98, just .01 behind Ryan Murphy.

Italy's Thomas Ceccon won the race with a world record time of 51.60.

Armstrong has yet to compete in the 50-meter backstroke, an event he set a world record in this year.

The final for that is Saturday.