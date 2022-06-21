VIDEO: NYC robber forces boy, 6, into T-Mobile store closet at gunpoint; suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man forced a 6-year-old boy and other customers into a closet at gunpoint during a robbery at a Brooklyn T-Mobile store last week, police said Tuesday as they released video of a suspect.

The robbery took place last Thursday evening inside of the T-Mobile store at Avenue X and West 1st Street in Gravesend.

A man with a gun entered the store just before 8 p.m. and forced multiple customers, including the child, into a closet, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the armed robbery standing right next to the boy as he enters the T-Mobile store on Avenue X in Gravesend. Photo credit NYPD

Video shows the hooded suspect entering the store just feet away from the child. Another video view from the closet appears to show him cornering a person beside a safe.

The man stole 100 cell phones and fled the store on foot, police said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.