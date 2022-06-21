ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

VIDEO: NYC robber forces boy, 6, into T-Mobile store closet at gunpoint; suspect sought

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctKZn_0gHEBLly00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man forced a 6-year-old boy and other customers into a closet at gunpoint during a robbery at a Brooklyn T-Mobile store last week, police said Tuesday as they released video of a suspect.

The robbery took place last Thursday evening inside of the T-Mobile store at Avenue X and West 1st Street in Gravesend.

A man with a gun entered the store just before 8 p.m. and forced multiple customers, including the child, into a closet, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8PBE_0gHEBLly00
Surveillance video shows the armed robbery standing right next to the boy as he enters the T-Mobile store on Avenue X in Gravesend. Photo credit NYPD

Video shows the hooded suspect entering the store just feet away from the child. Another video view from the closet appears to show him cornering a person beside a safe.

The man stole 100 cell phones and fled the store on foot, police said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teen slashed unprovoked aboard Bronx train, police say

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager was slashed during an unprovoked attack while on a train in the Bronx Thursday, police said. The 19-year-old victim was aboard a northbound No. 6 train near the Parkchester subway station when a man slashed her in an unprovoked attack at around 12:15 p.m., according to authorities. The […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Nypd#The Closet#Robbery#Violent Crime
longisland.com

Man with Knife on NICE Bus Not So Nice - Arrests Made

Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of two individuals for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 3:15 pm in Valley Stream. According to detectives, Kiara Cooper, 22, of 12365 147 th Street, Jamaica, New York and Quanmik Wells, 32, of 472 Ruby Street, Apt. M, Brooklyn, New York, became involved in a verbal altercation on a NICE Bus at the intersection of West Merrick Road and Arlington Avenue. During the dispute, Cooper pulled out a knife and threatened two female passengers ages 18 and 43 years old.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bkreader.com

ATM Thieves Rake In $60K In Dozens Of Break-Ins Across BK, Queens: PD

A group of five men have broken into at least 40 businesses since they started stealing ATM machines in December, police said. Cops have released video of men who have stolen dozens of ATMs in the last six months. (NYPD.) BROOKLYN, NY — A group of ATM thieves have […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stalked MTA subway worker in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An MTA worker feared for her safety after a man repeatedly stalked her while she worked in the subway, police said. The 33-year-old MTA employee at the Parkside Avenue subway station in Brooklyn told police that a man intentionally showed up where she worked on several occasions between April 3 and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy