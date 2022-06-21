ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir

 2 days ago
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County. In 2020 and 2021, TDEC collected fish from Cheatham Reservoir at Shelby Street and Bordeaux Bridges. Based on the fish tissue results, a...

WEATHER- Air Quality Alert Continues- A Little Relief On The Way

TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-230515- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 201 PM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area...in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
MURFREESBORO, TN
