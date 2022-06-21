Crime Stoppers: Avoiding summer car thefts

Rochester police say two people were hurt when a stolen car slammed into another car late last night. Police say the driver of the stolen car ran a red light on Glendale Park and hit a car heading north on Dewey Avenue. The crash sent the second car into a vacant house. The driver of the stolen car took off, leaving behind an illegal gun. A woman who had been riding with him stayed at the scene. She and the man driving the second car have minor injuries.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO