A preview to VA Finger Lakes Career Fairs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New data released on Wednesday is shedding light on discrimination and bias in the Rochester community. Surveyors say it finds that people from different racial and ethnic backgrounds who live in the Greater Rochester area live in different worlds. The State of Hate in Rochester, NY...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The storm on Wednesday caused a total of 611 power outages across Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne Counties, reported RG&E, as of 10:00 p.m. Sodus had the most power outages at 428. You can report a power outage on the website for RG&E or by calling 800-743-1701.
No matter what we may think, running a city sure isn’t an easy job (no matter how much we say it is from our armchairs and computer keyboards). Then throw in violence, inflation, failing businesses, and a COVID-19 pandemic, and yeah..that definitely isn’t a job I would want.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — One top-prize winning ticket was sold in Rochester for the June 19 take 5 evening drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was worth $33,085 and was purchased at Universal Liquor located at 1250 University Avenue in Rochester. The winning numbers on the ticket were 2-23-30-31-39. This winning ticket can […]
Rochester, N.Y. — The body of a jet skier missing since Saturday was found in Lake Ontario Thursday morning. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies say Onofhil "Tony" Nieves' body was found near Durand Beach. Law enforcement from multiple agencies had been searching the water since Saturday after he disappeared while...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A family from Ukraine arrived at the Rochester airport Tuesday night to escape the war and start a new life here. One estimate says we will see 900 refugees come to the Rochester area in the next 12 months. When they do, many will come to...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Another bear sighting! This time in Yates County. You can imagine our viewer's surprise when she looked out the window and saw this mama bear and her three cubs snacking from the bird feeder in the back yard. It isn't uncommon for bears to come out...
Our friends from Wildlife Rockstars are back on Good Day Rochester, and they’ve brought a special guest!. Sara Saylor and James Nugent of Wildlife Rockstars introduce us to Bubba, the alligator snapping turtle, one of the heaviest freshwater turtles in the world. Wildlife Rockstars are also introducing Wildlife Wednesdays...
Cars.com Detroit Bureau Chief Aaron Bragman joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the American made index of cars for 2022. Bragman explains how this index ranks how consumers determine the impact of their purchase on the American economy. For more information visit cars.com/american-made-index.
Cities and states have stepped up since federal stimulus payments ended, and now Rochester, New York is one of them. In Rochester, a UBI program will be giving $500 per month in payments to qualifying residents. This is a two year program, that works similarly to stimulus payments but instead...
If you live in Ontario County and would like to share your thoughts on the future of the landfill, you’ll have three chances to do just that publicly next week. Public sessions will be held at the fire departments in Hall next Tuesday, Stanley next Wednesday, and Seneca Castle next Thursday. Feedback from residents is being sought on what they think the future of the landfill in Seneca should be, and if it should expand or close when current capacity is reached and the permit expires.
Quicklee’s Convenience Stores, headquartered in Avon, NY, officially opens the doors of its first Batavia location to customers this week. The newest Quicklee’s is located at 204 Oak Street, at the site of the former Bob Evans. It is the 1st Quicklee’s in Genesee County, and brings the total number of family-owned and operated Quicklee’s stores to 27.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Lifeguard recruitment efforts are underway, including Digital Recruitment Campaign, to staff state beaches and pools. State lifeguard pay has increased up to 34 percent to attract qualified people and ensure beaches and pools stay open. On Wednesday Governor Kathy Hochul directed a pay increase for state...
Karissa Vancamp-Smith and Dillion Smith of Phelps have two boys ages 7 and 4. They wanted to expand their family. Karissa recently gave birth to quadruplets. WHEC channel 10 reports all four boys could be identical twins, the odds of that are 1-in-12-million. Get the top stories on your radio...
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Summer warmth and humidity have arrived with the calendar in WNY this year. A warm front crossed the region around midday today and brought a much warmer and more humid air mass to Rochester for tonight and tomorrow. The combination of the warmth and the relative humidity will make it feel much warmer than it actually is for Wednesday afternoon. The heat index will range from the mid-upper 90s for Wednesday.
Comments / 0