A preview to VA Finger Lakes Career Fairs

If you live in Ontario County and would like to share your thoughts on the future of the landfill, you’ll have three chances to do just that publicly next week. Public sessions will be held at the fire departments in Hall next Tuesday, Stanley next Wednesday, and Seneca Castle next Thursday. Feedback from residents is being sought on what they think the future of the landfill in Seneca should be, and if it should expand or close when current capacity is reached and the permit expires.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO