Over 1,000 pet mice and rats are now available for adoption after Lollypop Farm was awarded legal custody of these small friends. To provide an opportunity to learn about and adopt these animals , Lollypop Farm is hosting a family-friendly "It’s a Small World (after all)" mice and rat adoption event on Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their main campus on 99 Victor Road, Fairport.

FAIRPORT, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO