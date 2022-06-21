ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New evidence in 60-year-old Alcatraz prison break

By Brian Entin, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2xRT_0gHE9kfy00

( NewsNation ) — U.S. marshals have just released age-progression images of convicts who escaped Alcatraz Island more than 60 years ago.

Over the years, speculation has mounted over whether or not the escaped prisoners are still alive. And now federal officials are asking citizens to be on the lookout.

Clarence Anglin, John Anglin and Frank Morris remain wanted fugitives for their June 11, 1962 escape from Alcatraz, where they were serving time for armed bank robberies.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL6w7_0gHE9kfy00
    Clarence Anglin | Credit: AP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVTc2_0gHE9kfy00
    Re-aged image of Clarence Anglin | Credit: FBI
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday

The three men spent more than a year organizing and planning their escape, setting up a secret workshop on top of their cells, as well as stockpiling the tools and resources needed to make the dangerous trek.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJrvr_0gHE9kfy00
    Frank Morris | Credit: AP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gABur_0gHE9kfy00
    Re-aged image of Frank Morris | Credit: FBI

After squeezing through a vent and scaling pipes that led to the prison roof, the trio traversed 100 feet across the rooftop and then carefully maneuvered down 50 feet of piping to the ground.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkIBI_0gHE9kfy00
    John Anglin | Credit: AP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VEAk_0gHE9kfy00
    Re-aged image of John Anglin | Credit: FBI

After reaching the outer walls, they launched a makeshift raft of more than 50 raincoats in hopes of making it off the island. The following morning, guards awoke to find three detailed makeshift heads, made up of plaster, paint and real human hair in their cell beds.

The escape inspired the 1979 film “Escape From Alcatraz” starring Clint Eastwood.

2 former Mizzou fraternity members charged in hazing case

The prison was immediately put into lockdown, but the convicts had already gained a 10-hour lead on investigators. Authorities worked for weeks to locate the inmates but found no sign of any evidence.

Federal officials later said that they believed the inmates had drowned.

Now, 60 years later, theories have tested whether or not that is true. A raft was recovered on a nearby island shortly after their escape, and there were accounts of a car being stolen the night of the disappearance.

In 2013, authorities received a handwritten letter by a man claiming to be John Anglin, asking for a light sentence in return for medical attention.

The letter forced U.S. marshals to reopen the case, and now, investigators hope the new re-aged images will help crack it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Woman dies after being shot in head while inside parked car on South Side

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed while inside a car on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 10700 block of S. State Street around 1 a.m. Friday. Police said the woman was a passenger in a vehicle when an unknown offender fired multiple shots. A CPD spokesperson said when […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Oxygen

Alcatraz Escapees' Age-Progressed Photos Released By U.S. Marshals In Renewed Search

It’s been 60 years since three men made their brazen escape from Alcatraz, and authorities are still looking for them today. The U.S. Marshals Service’s Northern District of California's Fugitive Investigations released three age-progressed photos of the men who escaped “The Rock." The whereabouts of Frank Morris and brothers Clarence and John Anglin have remained a mystery in the decades after they slipped through prison vents and smokestacks on June 11, 1962 and left the island.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

US marshals release sketches of three men who escaped from Alcatraz in the 1960s and could still be at large

The US Marshals service has released renderings of three men who made an infamous 1962 escape from Alcatraz and may still be in hiding.Frank Morris, as well as brothers Clarence and John Anglin, escaped from the famed, now-defunct island prison in San Francisco Bay, on 11 June, 1962, tunneling their way out of their cells before boarding a homemade life raft.“The ongoing U.S. Marshals investigation of the 1962 escape from Alcatraz federal prison serves as a warning to fugitives: That regardless of time, we will continue to look for you and bring you to justice,” the agency said in a...
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcatraz Island#Prison Break#Fbi
The Marshall Project

Five Things to Know About One of the Deadliest Federal Prisons

The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
THOMSON, IL
Daily Mail

Furious Chicago woman reveals squatter has moved into her $175,000 home and is refusing to leave after claiming she signed a lease and paid $8,000 upfront for rent - and cops are refusing to take action

A Chicago woman who listed her home on the market has revealed she found a stranger living in it who refuses to leave, claiming she already signed a lease and paid $8,000 in rent upfront. Danielle Cruz said she was shocked when she found the alleged squatter in her Chatham...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
The Independent

Boy, 14, stabbed to death as mother knifed in ‘ferocious’ attack

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death and his mother hospitalised with knife injuries after a “ferocious” attack in Manchester, police have said. Greater Manchester Police has launched a murder probe after reports of an attack at an address on Bednal Avenue, in the Miles Platting area, at about 9:30pm on Thursday.The teenager was treated at the scene by the emergency services before being taken by ambulance to hospital, where he died around an hour later, police said.The boy’s mother - a woman in her 40s - was also treated at the scene for stab before being taken to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys are seeking to recast the disgraced British socialite as a devoted stepmother and a loving wife in the lead-up to sentencing for child sex abuse convictions later this month.Central to this makeover is the portrayal in a 77-page sentencing submission of her relationships with two wealthy, successful men and their children that were ruined by the stigma of her years-long association with Jeffrey Epstein. In the filing released late on Wednesday, attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell’s “life after Epstein” in the early 2000s was that of a committed partner to Ted Waitt, the billionaire philanthropist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Austrian handyman who helped Dutch cult father to hide his six children on a farm for a decade in case that shocked the Netherlands is jailed for three years

A Dutch court on Tuesday jailed an Austrian handyman for helping a cult leader to isolate his own children on a farm for a decade, in a case that shocked the Netherlands. The man, identified only as 61-year-old Joseph B. due to Dutch privacy rules, played an 'essential role' in depriving the six children of their liberty in the remote northeastern village of Ruinerwold, the court ruled, jailing him for three years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Suspected serial killer accused of luring women on Facebook with fake job offers: "She disappeared"

State and federal authorities in Mexico said Thursday they have arrested a suspected serial killer accused of luring young women on Facebook with false job offers. Authorities said they have surveillance camera footage from two states showing the man meeting with the victims in public places, and in one case driving a victim away on a motorbike. Prosecutors released several of the images on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

WGN News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy