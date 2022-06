As cool as you think it would be, you can't own your own raccoon. And if you are like these people, you aren't doing a good job at hiding it. Back in early June, the Environmental Conservation Police got an urgent call from the Erie County Department of Health. They received a report of a potentially rabid racoon in a pet store. But it wasn't hiding out back or in the ceiling, someone intentionally brought it into the store.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO