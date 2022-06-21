Two More Law Firms Investigating WWE On Potential Violations Of The Federal Securities Laws

Crypto custody and fintech infrastructure startup Prime Trust is positioning itself to do just that, and the company has just raised over $100 million in fresh funding to add new products to its existing suite, its CFO Rodrigo Vicuna told TechCrunch. The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company’s latest round is a Series B featuring a mix of existing and new investors including FIS, Fin Capital, Mercato Partners, Kraken Ventures, Commerce Ventures, William Blair & Company, Decasonic, University Growth Fund, Gaingels, GateCap Ventures and Seven Peaks Ventures, the company said.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO