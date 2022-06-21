ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Two More Law Firms Investigating WWE On Potential Violations Of The Federal Securities Laws

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE. NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“World Wrestling Entertainment" or "the Company")...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

US Fed Evaluating SEC’s Position on Digital Assets Custody, Powell Says

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that a recent, much-debated move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has thrown a potential wrench into common practice for how the U.S. central bank and banking regulators view digital assets held by lenders. Powell's remarks came in testimony on monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee.
U.S. POLITICS
pymnts

Another Firm Cuts Withdrawals, Highlighting Crypto Lending’s Dangers

Despite receiving a $500 million backstop line of credit on June 21, teetering crypto broker Voyager Digital announced today that it was cutting its daily withdrawal limit to $10,000 from $25,000. Voyager has been in trouble since it revealed exposure to potentially insolvent crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
John Laurinaitis
cryptobriefing.com

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Opposes Crypto Bailouts

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce commented on the ongoing bear market in an interview published by Forbes. Peirce opposed the the idea of bailouts for cryptocurrency projects and implied the bear market would ultimately be healthy for industry. She also warned that scammers may take advantage of investor desperation to commit...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Fintech infrastructure startup Prime Trust raises $100M to add IRAs, crypto staking

Crypto custody and fintech infrastructure startup Prime Trust is positioning itself to do just that, and the company has just raised over $100 million in fresh funding to add new products to its existing suite, its CFO Rodrigo Vicuna told TechCrunch. The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company’s latest round is a Series B featuring a mix of existing and new investors including FIS, Fin Capital, Mercato Partners, Kraken Ventures, Commerce Ventures, William Blair & Company, Decasonic, University Growth Fund, Gaingels, GateCap Ventures and Seven Peaks Ventures, the company said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Board Of Directors#Law Firms#Combat#Bragar Eagel Squire#The Wall Street Journal
crowdfundinsider.com

Despite Crypto Market Crash, Major Firms are Filling Hundreds of Crypto Jobs: Report

Deloitte reportedly has the highest number of open positions with 144 crypto-related vacancies in the last seven days, “followed by ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Block (formerly Square) and Cash App with 59 and 24 new crypto-related roles in the last seven days, respectively,” according to an update shared with CI.
MARKETS
Fightful

Fightful

11K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy