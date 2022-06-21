ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unrelated offender steals taser while officers attempt to make arrest on CTA Red Line platform: CPD

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Chicago police officer suffered minor injuries and an offender remains at large after stealing a cop’s Taser after a hectic scene transpired on a CTA Red Line platform Monday night.

Police said officers were patrolling the Roosevelt stop platform at around 7:30 p.m. when they were flagged down by a victim of an alleged domestic battery. The victim  identified the offender and the responding officers attempted to take the suspect into custody. According to police, the confrontation then became physical and one of the officers set down his taser on the platform. It was during the struggle that a second and unrelated offender snatched the Taser and ran away, police said.

The first offender from the incident is in custody, with charges pending, police said. An officer was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Chicago police still are searching for the offender who allegedly took the taser.

