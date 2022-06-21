ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

LOCAL / STATEWIDE COVID-19 UPDATE

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) In the latest data provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were just over 27,000 new cases of COVID-19 around the state last week, which is down from the previous week. Looking at last Friday’s numbers, all by one (Massac) of the 25 counties...

www.freedom929.com

freedom929.com

BAILEY/TRUSSELL STATEWIDE TOUR

(OLNEY) The Darren Bailey & Stephanie Trussell “102 Counties in 14 Days” Fire Pritzker – Restore Illinois bus tour is winding down after nine stops yesterday, including his final stops of the day on Wednesday in Robinson, Bridgeport, Olney, and Newton. With nine more stops planned for this Thursday, starting out this morning in Flora and Salem, before heading to Fairfield, Albion, Mt. Carmel, and Carmi. The tour will finish up with nine more stops tomorrow in far southern Illinois. At last check, the most latest poll showed State Senator Darren Bailey with a near double digit lead over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, 31% to 16.8% with more than 30% of those polled still undecided. The primary is next Tuesday.
OLNEY, IL
1520 The Ticket

Worth A Detour? 10 Of The Most Naughty Town Names in Illinois

Every state has at least one town that has the name of an innuendo. In Illinois' case, it has at least 10. If you're taking a road trip this summer, you may pass by a few of them. Some may be provocative, some just outright weird. While they may not be as famous as Chicago, you likely won't forget them. So here are 10 of the most naughty town names in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ANNUAL MEETING TONIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County HEA will celebrate its annual meeting tonight at the First Presbyterian Church in Olney. The registration will be followed by a catered meal, then the annual HEA business meeting will be held, including the election of new officers, plus a vote on proposed constitution and bi-law changes. After two years of no meeting due to the pandemic, it’s the 75th Annual Meeting of the Richland County HEA tonight in Olney.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

IDOA / LIVE POULTRY SHOWS

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has canceled all live poultry shows at the this year’s Illinois State Fair due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The fair’s junior poultry exhibitors will have an opportunity to compete in a virtual poster competition with the entry deadline set for July 15th. The rules and entry requirements are online at illinoisstartfair.info. Since the start of the county fair season around Illinois, the junior and 4-H poultry exhibitors have shown their birds virtually, and that will continue at all remaining county fairs this summer. The IDOA is still asking flock owners, managers, and veterinarians to immediately report unusual findings such as increased mortality, bird coughing or sneezing,and decreased water consumption & egg production at 217-782-4944.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois fireworks displays for 4th of July

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are several fireworks displays going on across central Illinois to celebrate the 4th of July. Here are a few of those displays. VERMILION COUNTY:Georgetown – July 1 at Georgetown FairgroundsRossville – July 4 at Christman ParkDanville Boat Club – July 2Hoopeston – July 9 at Hoopeston Soccer FieldsGao Grotto (Danville) […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

The Illinois Primary Is Tuesday

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday, June 28. There are no primary races in Bond County for county offices. Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL that polls will be open as usual from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The polling locations are all the same except the Lagrange Township is moved to the White Center Ayers Road Field Station. Early voting will be going on until the Monday before the election date, and grace voting registration will be available as well.
BOND COUNTY, IL
chambanamoms.com

Illinois Schools Closed for Election Day Nov. 8

While many students in the Champaign-Urbana area are enjoying their share of summer fun, area school boards are finalizing calendars for the upcoming year. Families may notice those calendars will include a day off from school on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day became an official holiday after Governor...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Illinois

Sixteen counties in Illinois placed among the top 500 in the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two falling in the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual rankings project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical influence location can have on the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's hospital bed availability, crime rates, obesity prevalence and risk from natural hazards are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and housing to economy and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and the top 500 are ranked based on their performance.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

West Nile virus reported in seven Illinois counties

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public that mosquito season is now underway in Illinois and that positive batches of West Nile virus have been reported in seven counties around the state. “West Nile virus is a serious illness, and we want to remind everyone to protect themselves […]
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

NEW STATE FFA OFFICERS

(SPRINGFIELD) A new Illinois FFA Association officer team representing different parts of the state was elected last Thursday during the final day of the State Convention in Springfield. 18 year old Rachel Hood of Industry, and a member of the Rushville-Industry FFA Chapter, will lead the organization as president. Others chosen are Derek Sample of Sesser as vice president, Haley Bode of Waterloo as secretary, Kate Colgan of Laura as treasurer, and Levi Maierhofer of Seneca as reporter. For the first time in three years, the in-person convention hosted more than 5,000 FFA members, advisors, and guests.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Effingham County storm damage

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of central Illinois were hit hard by storms Friday morning. There were a lot of fallen trees flooded roads and downed power lines in Effingham county. One House in Altamont had a close call after a tree almost fell on it. The owner of the House said he was out […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Vigo County food inspections for June 13 to June 17

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 13 to June 17. Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. – (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items in cooler that exceed the 7 day hold time. Packaged ground beef, chicken and sausage defrosting in cooler together in same pan. Bottom of pan contained juices from ground beef.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wdbr.com

Illinois State Fair chickens out

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Departments emergency rules took effect In April, and can remain into effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Thursday, June 23 weather update for central and southern Illinois

Watch now: Slightly cooler across central and southern Illinois today, small rain chance returns for Friday. Temperatures won't be much cooler Thursday compared to Wednesday, but the humidity will be a lot lower. Dry through tonight, but rain will try and make a comeback for Friday. Here's what to expect.
ENVIRONMENT
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – Where Money Grows on Trees And Outrage Is Selective

While several locals chose to create all kinds of misinformation, tell lies, and even tried to change laws over the county not getting their no-bid farm rent of less than $35,000.00 last year, we can only wonder where their concern and outrage is with the Sheriff’s Office spending $47,529.64 of their tax dollars on body cameras and dash cameras of which most are not even being used dating clear back to 2015.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL

