14-year-old killed in Stephens County crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in Stephens County.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a car accident near Renfrow Rd. and Clearcreek Rd. in Stephens County.

Investigators say a 2008 Pontiac, driven by a 16-year-old boy, was heading eastbound on Renfrow Rd. but failed to stop at a stop sign.

At that point, officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled an undetermined number of times.

Authorities say the 16-year-old driver, a 17-year-old passenger, and an 18-year-old passenger were all rushed to Oklahoma hospitals for various injuries.

They were all treated and released.

Sadly, a 14-year-old female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.