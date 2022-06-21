ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

14-year-old killed in Stephens County crash

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in Stephens County.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a car accident near Renfrow Rd. and Clearcreek Rd. in Stephens County.

Investigators say a 2008 Pontiac, driven by a 16-year-old boy, was heading eastbound on Renfrow Rd. but failed to stop at a stop sign.

At that point, officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled an undetermined number of times.

Authorities say the 16-year-old driver, a 17-year-old passenger, and an 18-year-old passenger were all rushed to Oklahoma hospitals for various injuries.

They were all treated and released.

Sadly, a 14-year-old female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

